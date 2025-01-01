$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford Mustang
GT Premium
Location
Jacobson Ford
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
(250) 832-2101
Used
18,536KM
VIN 1FATP8FFXN5110931
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 18,536 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
YZ
5W
401A
99F
44U
67G
96B
19B
41H
583
153
693
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Paddle Shifters
Engine Oil Cooler
3.55 Axle Ratio
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Rear-wheel drive
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
61 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 5.0L Ti-VCT V8 -inc: Port Fueled Direct Injection (PFDI)
Regenerative Alternator
Exterior
Fog Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Light tinted glass
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Wheels w/Locks
Autolamp Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Power Convertible Top w/Lining, Glass Rear Window and Top
Interior
Compass
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Leather/Aluminum Steering Wheel
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Bench Front Facing Vinyl Rear Seat
8-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Aluminum Interior Accents
Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
FordPass Connect Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Leather/Aluminum Gear Shifter Material
6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry
Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Driver And Passenger Side Airbag Head Extension, Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Ford Co-Pilot360 - BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Cross-Traffic Alert
Media / Nav / Comm
Fixed antenna
digital signal processor
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
Additional Features
GT Performance Package
Leather-Trimmed Seats
Oxford White
PARTIAL GAS FILL
EQUIPMENT GROUP 401A
ACTIVE VALVE PERFORMANCE EXHAUST
MAGNERIDE DAMPING SYSTEM
10-SPEED AUTO TRANSMISSION
ACTIVE VALVE PERFORMANCE EXH
.19 EBONY BLACK PNTD ALUM WHL
.ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL
.PREMIER TRIM W/CLR ACCENT GRP
.FORD SAFE & SMART PACKAGE
.VOICE-ACT TOUCH-SCR NAV SYS
3.55 TORSEN REAR AXLE
AM/FM SINGLE CD AND HD RADIO
.B&O SOUND SYSTEM,12 SPKR
.SPOILER DELETE
FLEET FUEL FILL DELETE -inc: Credit varies, Contact Fleet Headquarters (1-800-668-5515) for details
EQUIPMENT GROUP 401A HIGH PACKAGE -inc: Premier Trim w/Colour Accent Group, accent stitched centre console lid, wrapped knee bolsters w/accent stitch and shifter boot, unique colour-accented door-trim and wrapped centre console w/accent stitch, Premium...
TRANSMISSION: 10-SPEED SELECTSHIFT AUTOMATIC -inc: Paddle Shifters, Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob, Remote Start System, 3.15 Limited-Slip Rear-Axle
RADIO: B&O SOUND SYSTEM BY BANG & OLUFSEN -inc: 12 speakers including subwoofer in-trunk, CD player and HD Radio
.5.0L TI-VCT V8: GT 450HP
PREM FLOOR MATS W/ACC STITCH
.P255F/P275R/40R19 SUMMER TIRE
SHOWSTOPPER RED
SHOWSTOPPER RED, LTHR-TRIMMED CLIMATE-CONTROLLED FRONT BUCKET SEATS -inc: 6-way power driver seat w/power lumbar, 4-way power passenger seat, driver memory recline and colour accents
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
