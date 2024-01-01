Menu
2022 Ford Transit Connect

39,035 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford Transit Connect

Van XL

2022 Ford Transit Connect

Van XL

Location

Jacobson Ford

160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6

(250) 832-2101

Logo_NoBadges

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

39,035KM
Used
VIN NM0LS7S26N1514478

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 39,035 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
150 amp alternator
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
60 L Fuel Tank
80-Amp/Hr 800CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
3.80 Axle Ratio
GVWR: 2,405 kgs (5,302 lbs)
712.0 Kgs Maximum Payload

Interior

Driver Information Centre
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Driver And Front Passenger Armrests
Seats w/Vinyl Back Material
Delay Off Interior Lighting
Front Cloth Headliner
Full Vinyl/Rubber Floor Covering
Full Floor Console w/Storage, Full Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Vinyl/Rubber Floor Trim
Passenger Seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer

Exterior

Black grille
Black door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Black bodyside mouldings
Black rear bumper
Black front bumper
Aero-composite halogen headlamps
Light tinted glass
Sliding Rear Doors
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Split Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access
Black Manual Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
Tires: 215/55R16 97H XL AS

Safety

Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st Row Airbags
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Reverse Camera Back-Up Camera
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Collision Mitigation-Front

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated roof antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Streaming Audio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Jacobson Ford

Jacobson Ford

Salmon Arm

160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6

(250) 832-XXXX

(250) 832-2101

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Jacobson Ford

(250) 832-2101

2022 Ford Transit Connect