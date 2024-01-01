Menu
Used 2022 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon for sale in Salmon Arm, BC

2022 Jeep Gladiator

30,199 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2022 Jeep Gladiator

Rubicon

2022 Jeep Gladiator

Rubicon

Location

Jacobson Ford

160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6

(250) 832-2101

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

30,199KM
Used
VIN 1C6JJTBM5NL109702

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 30,199 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

ERC
DEM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Trailer Wiring Harness
Engine Oil Cooler
4.10 Rear Axle Ratio
Transmission: 6-Speed Manual
Solid axle rear suspension w/coil springs
Heavy-Duty Suspension
220 Amp Alternator
Single stainless steel exhaust
Manual Transfer Case
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Auto Locking Hubs
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Steering
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS
81 L Fuel Tank
650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Leading Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Front Active w/Driver Control Anti-Roll Bar and Rear Anti-Roll Bar
GVWR: 2834 kg (6250 lbs)
7 Skid Plates
Fox Premium Shock Absorbers
544.3 Kgs Maximum Payload

Interior

Compass
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Locking glove box
Front centre armrest w/storage
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Delayed Accessory Power
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
HVAC -inc: Console Ducts
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Premium Cloth Rear Seat
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Smart Device Integration
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Illuminated Rear Cupholder
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Foldable Rear Head Restraints
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Sentry Key Immobilizer

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Removable Rear Window
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
Steel spare wheel
Black Side Windows Trim
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Clearcoat Paint w/Badging
Body-colour grille w/coloured accents
Black Wheel Well Trim and Black Fender Flares

Media / Nav / Comm

Fixed antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
552w Premium Amplifier
Siriusxm Traffic Plus Real-Time Traffic Display

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Jacobson Ford

Jacobson Ford

Salmon Arm

160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6

(250) 832-XXXX

(250) 832-2101

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Jacobson Ford

(250) 832-2101

2022 Jeep Gladiator