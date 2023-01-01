2022 Land Rover Discovery

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 4 , 8 7 1 K M Used

Listing ID: 9700393

9700393 Stock #: PT103A

PT103A VIN: SALRT4EU6N2462228

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # PT103A

Mileage 14,871 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Block Heater 3.73 Axle Ratio Engine Oil Cooler Permanent locking hubs Electronic Transfer Case Single stainless steel exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Hybrid Electric Motor Battery w/Run Down Protection Lithium Ion Traction Battery 4-Corner Auto-Leveling Suspension 90 L Fuel Tank Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Automatic w/Driver Control Height Adjustable Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Suspension Engine: 3.0L I6 MHEV Turbocharged GVWR: 3,210 kgs Exterior Fog Lights DEEP TINTED GLASS Body-coloured door handles Black grille Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Lip Spoiler LED brakelights Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Aluminum Spare Wheel Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers Aluminum Panels Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert Fixed Rear Window w/Variable Intermittent Wiper and Defroster Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert Black Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Interior Immobilizer Compass PERIMETER ALARM Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Bucket front seats Front Cupholder Air filtration Roll-Up Cargo Cover Interior Lock Disable Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Redundant Digital Speedometer Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Cargo Area Concealed Storage Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Systems Monitor 4 12V DC Power Outlets Power Fuel Flap Locking Type 8-Way Driver Seat 8-Way Passenger Seat Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Fold Into Floor, 2 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints InControl PROTECT Tracker System Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Full Morzine Cloth Headliner Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Digital/Analog Appearance Safety Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Power Rear Child Safety Locks Emergency Braking and Rear Traffic Monitor Blind Spot Assist Blind Spot Aerial View Camera System Collision Mitigation-Front Driver Monitoring-Alert Front and Rear Parking Aid Front And Rear Parking Sensors 3D Surround Camera Back-Up Camera 3D Surround Camera Front Camera 3D Surround Camera Left Side Camera 3D Surround Camera Right Side Camera Media / Nav / Comm Window Grid Diversity Antenna Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Streaming Audio Real Time Traffic Information (rtti) Real-Time Traffic Display Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation, Radio Data System, Weatherband and External Memory Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.