$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2022 RAM 3500
Limited
2022 RAM 3500
Limited
Location
Jacobson Ford
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
(250) 832-2101
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
55,861KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3C63R3SL9NG338650
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 55,861 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Packages
Exterior
Fog Lights
TRAILER TOW MIRRORS
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Tip Start
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Chrome rear step bumper
integrated storage
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Laminated Glass
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps
Power Rear Window w/Defroster
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
TIRES: LT285/60R20E OWL ON/OFF-ROAD
Power Convex Aux Exterior Mirrors
Mirror Running Lights
Chrome Bodyside Mouldings and Body-Coloured Fender Flares
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Interior
Compass
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Driver Information Centre
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Voice recorder
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Rear cupholder
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Leather Door Trim Insert
Smart Device Integration
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Heated Leather/Genuine Wood Steering Wheel
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Driver And Passenger Heated-Cushion, Driver And Passenger Heated-Seatback and Ventilated Front Seats
4g Lte Wi-Fi Hot Spot Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum/Genuine Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum/Genuine Wood Door Panel Insert, Leather/Genuine Wood Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Fold-Up Cushion Leather Rear Seat
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Dashboard Storage, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 3 120V AC Power Outlets
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 3 120V AC Power Outlets
Engine Compartment And Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Sentry Key Immobilizer
Mechanical
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
Electronically Controlled Throttle
180 Amp Alternator
HD shock absorbers
3.73 Rear Axle Ratio
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Multi-Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Auto Locking Hubs
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Mechanical Limited Slip Differential
117.3 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 4,989 kg (11,000 lbs)
1701.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Safety
PERIMETER ALARM
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
ParkSense Front And Rear Parking Sensors
Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot
Cross Path Detection
Media / Nav / Comm
Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Regular Amplifier
Streaming Audio
Active Noise Control System
Connected Travel & Traffic Services Real-Time Traffic Display
Radio: Uconnect 5 Nav w/12" Display
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Jacobson Ford
2019 RAM 3500 Big Horn 232,475 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2023 Ford F-150 XLT 39,887 KM $58,999 + tax & lic
2019 Ford F-150 XLT 94,977 KM $39,699 + tax & lic
Email Jacobson Ford
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jacobson Ford
Salmon Arm
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
Call Dealer
(250) 832-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Jacobson Ford
(250) 832-2101
2022 RAM 3500