Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2023 Ford Bronco Outer Banks for sale in Salmon Arm, BC

2023 Ford Bronco

46,664 KM

Details Features

$67,825

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Ford Bronco

Outer Banks

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Ford Bronco

Outer Banks

Location

Jacobson Ford

160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6

(250) 832-2101

  1. 11093714
  2. 11093714
  3. 11093714
  4. 11093714
  5. 11093714
  6. 11093714
  7. 11093714
  8. 11093714
  9. 11093714
  10. 11093714
  11. 11093714
  12. 11093714
Contact Seller

$67,825

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
46,664KM
Used
VIN 1FMEE5DP1PLB02908

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Cactus Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 46,664 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

NE
2V
312A
99P
44T
43L
63C
693
153

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Solid axle rear suspension w/coil springs
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
4.27 Axle Ratio
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Auto Locking Hubs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Off-Road Suspension
80-Amp/Hr 800CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Transmission: 10-Speed Automatic
Regenerative 250 Amp Alternator
78.7 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 2,712 kgs (5,980 lbs)
596.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Front Anti-Roll

Exterior

Fog Lights
Removable Rear Window
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Keyless Entry Keypad
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Aluminum Spare Wheel
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
Body-Coloured Fender Flares
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access

Interior

Immobilizer
Compass
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Tracker System
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Foldable Rear Head Restraints
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Connected Navigation -inc: 90-day trial of connected services, live traffic, predictive destinations and route guidance and 1 box search, Navigation services require SYNC4 and FordPass Connect, complimentary connect service and the FordPass app (see Fo...
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Leather/Leatherette Rear Seat

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) Blind Spot
Personal Safety System Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Pre-Collision Assist with Pedestrian Detection and Cross-Traffic Alert

Media / Nav / Comm

Fixed antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio

Additional Features

EQUIPMENT GROUP
PARTIAL GAS FILL
.10-SPEED AUTO TRANSMISSION
CACTUS GREY
BLACK ONYX INTERIOR
2.7L ECOBOOST V6 ENGINE
HARD TOP, MOULDED-IN-COLOUR
.FRT ROW TOP PANEL STORAGE BAG
SOUND DEADENING HEADLINER
FRONT AXLE-OPEN DIFFRNTL
LTHR-TRM/VINYL ROAST/BLK STS
.OUTER BANKS SERIES
.18 MCHNED BLK-PNTD ALUM WHLS
.P255/70R18 A/T TIRES (32)
4.27/REAR AXLE-LOCKING DIFF
EQUIPMENT GROUP 312A MID PACKAGE
FRONT LICENSE PLATE BRACKET -inc: Standard when required by province (Ontario, Manitoba, British Columbia), Optional in all other provinces/territories
KEYLESS ENTRY KEYPAD -inc: Custom accessory, pre-installed
ROAST/BLACK ONYX, HEATED LEATHER-TRIMMED/VINYL BUCKET SEATS -inc: 10-way power driver seat, 8-way front passenger seat and second row armrest w/2 beverage holders
CARBONIZED GREY MOULDED-IN-COLOUR HARD TOP -inc: Rear-Window Defroster & Washer, Hard Top Sound Deadening Headliner, Front Row Top Panels Storage Bag, For on-vehicle storage
CNCTD NAV (90-DAY TRIAL)
ENGINE: 2.7L ECOBOOST V6 -inc: electric brake boost, GVWR: 2,749 kgs (6,061 lbs)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Jacobson Ford

Used 2023 Ford Bronco Outer Banks for sale in Salmon Arm, BC
2023 Ford Bronco Outer Banks 46,664 KM $67,825 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Salmon Arm, BC
2020 Ford F-150 XLT 45,215 KM $42,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford Explorer LIMITED for sale in Salmon Arm, BC
2019 Ford Explorer LIMITED 188,831 KM $25,995 + tax & lic

Email Jacobson Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jacobson Ford

Jacobson Ford

Salmon Arm

160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6

Call Dealer

(250) 832-XXXX

(click to show)

(250) 832-2101

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$67,825

+ taxes & licensing

Jacobson Ford

(250) 832-2101

Contact Seller
2023 Ford Bronco