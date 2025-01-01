$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2023 Ford Bronco
Base
Location
Jacobson Ford
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
(250) 832-2101
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
50,262KM
VIN 1FMDE5AH6PLB08941
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 50,262 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Solid axle rear suspension w/coil springs
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Auto Locking Hubs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Off-Road Suspension
64 L Fuel Tank
80-Amp/Hr 800CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
4.46 Axle Ratio
Regenerative 250 Amp Alternator
Engine: 2.3L EcoBoost I-4
568.8 Kgs Maximum Payload
GVWR: 2,513 kgs (5,540 lbs)
Interior
Immobilizer
Compass
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Locking glove box
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Tracker System
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents
Proximity Key For Push Button Start Only
Removable Rear Windows
Dashboard Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry
Driver Seat -inc: Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry
Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Foldable Rear Head Restraints
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
50-50 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Vinyl Rear Seat
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Side impact beams
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Pretensioners
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Personal Safety System Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Collision Mitigation-Front
Pre-Collision Assist with Pedestrian Detection
Exterior
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black grille
Black door handles
Black fender flares
Steel spare wheel
Light tinted glass
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Black Side Windows Trim
Wheels w/Hub Covers
Wheels: 16" Bright Polished Silver-Painted Steel
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Manual Convertible Hard Top w/Lining, Glass Rear Window and Fixed Roll-Over Protection
Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Autolamp Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Flip-Up Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster
Media / Nav / Comm
Fixed antenna
7 Speakers
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
2023 Ford Bronco