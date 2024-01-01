$44,709+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2023 Ford Bronco Sport
BIG BEND
2023 Ford Bronco Sport
BIG BEND
Location
Jacobson Ford
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
(250) 832-2101
$44,709
+ taxes & licensing
14,888KM
Used
VIN 3FMCR9B61PRD28218
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour ICONIC SILVER
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 14,888 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
JS
QV
996
448
50B
53B
64M
66B
693
96B
153
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
CLASS II TRAILER TOW PACKAGE
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Short And Long Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
61 L Fuel Tank
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
GVWR: 2,100 kgs (4,630 lbs)
3.80 Axle Ratio
Engine: 1.5L EcoBoost -inc: auto start-stop technology
760CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Exterior
Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Black rear bumper
Black front bumper
LED brakelights
Grey grille
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Roof Rack Rails Only
Black Side Windows Trim
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Flip-Up Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Autolamp Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Interior
Compass
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
glove box
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Front And Rear Map Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Vinyl/Rubber Floor Trim
Voice Activated Automatic Air Conditioning
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Analog Appearance
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Premium Cloth Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
FordPass Connect Tracker System
Convenience
CONVENIENCE PACKAGE
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) and Cross-Traffic Alert
Media / Nav / Comm
Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
Additional Features
PARTIAL GAS FILL
.1.5L ECOBOOST ENGINE
.8-SPD AUTO TRANSMISSION
ICONIC SILVER METALLIC
ICONIC SILVER
.UNIVERSAL GARAGE DOOR OPENER
.WIRELESS CHARGING PAD
MEDIUM DARK SLATE
Front & Rear Floor Liners w/Carpet Mats
FLR LINERS FR-RR W/CRPT MATS
CLOTH W/EASY CLEAN MATERIAL
18 MACH ALUM BLACK PAINTED WH
.REAR PARKING SENSORS
CLASS II TRAILER TOW PACKAGE W/TRAILER SWAY CONTROL -inc: full size spare
MEDIUM DARK SLATE, UNIQUE CLOTH HEATED FRONT BUCKET SEATS -inc: easy to clean cloth, 8-way power driver (fore/aft, up/down, recline, lumbar) and 4-way manual passenger (fore/aft w/manual recline) seats
WHEELS: 18" EBONY BLACK-PAINTED ALUMINUM -inc: Machined-face, Tires: 225/60R18 100H All Season BSW
2ND ROW RUBBERIZED SEAT BACKS
.SECURICODE KEYLESS ENTRY PAD
.LED FOG LAMPS
2ND ROW CARPETED SEATBACK -inc: rubberized seatback mat
