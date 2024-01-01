$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2023 Ford Bronco Sport
BADLANDS
2023 Ford Bronco Sport
BADLANDS
Location
Jacobson Ford
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
(250) 832-2101
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
36,532KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3FMCR9D97PRD74210
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Cactus Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 36,532 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Packages
999
448
T7F
NE
ZP
16W
17B
47C
50B
53B
90A
96Q
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine: 2.0L EcoBoost
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Short And Long Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
61 L Fuel Tank
Off-Road Suspension
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
GVWR: 2,100 kgs (4,630 lbs)
4 Skid Plates
3.80 Axle Ratio
Engine: 2.0L EcoBoost -inc: auto start-stop technology
Exterior
Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Black door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Black rear bumper
LED brakelights
Grey grille
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Black Side Windows Trim
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Flip-Up Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Black Front Bumper w/2 Tow Hooks
Autolamp Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Interior
Compass
Driver Information Centre
glove box
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Cargo management system
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
6-Way Driver Seat
KEYPAD
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Vinyl/Rubber Floor Trim
Passenger Seat
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Digital/Analog Appearance
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 120V AC Power Outlets
Interior Trim -inc: Coloured Instrument Panel Insert, Coloured Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Premium Cloth Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 120V AC Power Outlets
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
FordPass Connect Tracker System
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
PERIMETER ALARM
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) and Cross-Traffic Alert
Windows
POWER MOONROOF
Media / Nav / Comm
Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
Streaming Audio
Additional Features
PREMIUM PACKAGE
CLASS II TRAILER TOW PACKAGE W/TRAILER SWAY CONTROL
Transmission: 8-Speed SelectShift Automatic
Front & Rear Floor Liners w/Carpet Mats
CACTUS GREY
Transmission: 8-Speed SelectShift Automatic -inc: paddle shifters
CARGO MANAGEMENT SYSTEM -inc: shelf, divider and table
TIRES: 235/65R17 ALL-TERRAIN OFF-ROAD
EBONY/ROAST, LEATHER-TRIMMED 2-TONE HEATED FRONT BUCKET SEATS -inc: mini-perforation, 8-way power driver (fore/aft, up/down, recline, lumbar), 6-way power passenger (fore/aft, up/down, recline) seats and 4-way manually adjustable head restraint for dri...
EBONY/ROAST, LEATHER-TRIMMED 2-TONE HEATED FRONT BUCKET SEATS
4G LTE WI-FI HOTSPOT REMOVAL
Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist++
PREMIUM PACKAGE -inc: Dual-Zone Electronic Automatic Temperature Control, Bang & Olufsen Sound System, 10 speakers and subwoofer, Memory Driver's Seat & Sideview Mirror, Wireless Charging Pad, HD Radio, Universal Garage Door Opener (UGDO), Remote Start...
FRONT & REAR FLOOR LINERS W/CARPET MATS -inc: standard front and rear floor mats
TIRES: 235/65R17 ALL-TERRAIN OFF-ROAD -inc: Falken Wildpeak
FORD CO-PILOT360 ASSIST+ -inc: Evasive Steering Assist, Voice-Activated Touchscreen Navigation System, pinch-to-zoom capability and SiriusXM Traffic and Travel Link w/a 3-month subscription (available in select markets only), After your trial period en...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Jacobson Ford
2023 Ford Bronco Sport BADLANDS 36,532 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2023 Ford F-350 Super Duty SRW Lariat 37,829 KM $109,499 + tax & lic
2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty SRW Lariat 52,802 KM $64,999 + tax & lic
Email Jacobson Ford
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jacobson Ford
Salmon Arm
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
Call Dealer
(250) 832-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Jacobson Ford
(250) 832-2101
2023 Ford Bronco Sport