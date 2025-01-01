$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2023 Ford Bronco Sport
Heritage
2023 Ford Bronco Sport
Heritage
Jacobson Ford
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
(250) 832-2101
Used
7,031KM
VIN 3FMCR9G60PRE20168
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour ROBIN'S EGG BLUE
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 7,031 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
996
448
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Short And Long Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
61 L Fuel Tank
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
ENGINE: 1.5L ECOBOOST
GVWR: 2,100 kgs (4,630 lbs)
3.80 Axle Ratio
Engine: 1.5L EcoBoost -inc: auto start-stop technology
Class II Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control
760CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Exterior
Fog Lights
Deep Tinted Glass
Black door handles
Steel spare wheel
Coloured Grille
Black rear bumper
Black front bumper
LED brakelights
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Black Side Windows Trim
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Paint w/Decal
Autolamp Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
TIRES: 225/65R17 CONTINENTAL ALL-TERRAIN
Wheels: 17" Oxford White-Painted Aluminum
Flip-Up Rear Window w/Yes Wiper and Defroster
Interior
Compass
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
glove box
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
6-Way Driver Seat
Keypad
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Vinyl/Rubber Floor Trim
Passenger Seat
Voice Activated Automatic Air Conditioning
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Analog Appearance
Interior Trim -inc: Coloured Instrument Panel Insert, Coloured Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Premium Cloth Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
FordPass Connect Tracker System
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Cross-Traffic Alert
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Media / Nav / Comm
Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
Streaming Audio
