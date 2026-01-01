$64,999+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2023 Ford Expedition
Platinum Max
2023 Ford Expedition
Platinum Max
Location
Jacobson Ford
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
(250) 832-2101
Sale
$64,999
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
127,709KM
VIN 1FMJK1M85PEA49658
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Matter Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 127,709 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
HY
RV
600A
98D
998
44U
536
18K
19L
21F
47B
59N
62L
693
98G
153
Exterior
Fog Lights
POWER RUNNING BOARDS
Deep Tinted Glass
Chrome Grille
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Metal-Look Door Handles
Express Open Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Stainless Steel Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Metal-Look Bodyside Insert and Body-Coloured Bodyside Cladding
Metal-Look Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Tires: P285/45R22 All-Season BSW
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Flip-Up Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster
Interior
Compass
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Cargo Net
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Tracker System
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Keypad
Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Leather Door Trim Insert
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Auxiliary Rear Heater and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest
Interior Trim -inc: Genuine Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Genuine Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Genuine Wood/Metal-Look Console Insert, Chrome Interior Accents and Leather Upholstered Dashboard
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Digital/Analog Appearance
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet
Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop-and-Go
6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Power 4-Way Lumbar Support
Mechanical
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
150 amp alternator
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
3.31 AXLE RATIO
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Auto Locking Hubs
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Adaptive Suspension
Engine: 3.5L V6 EcoBoost -inc: auto start-stop technology
107 L Fuel Tank
78-Amp/Hr 675CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
GVWR: 3,311 kgs (7300 lbs)
Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control
907.6 Kgs Maximum Payload
Safety
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Front Camera w/Washer
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Lane Centering
BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
PCA with AEB and Intersection Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Window grid antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Real-Time Traffic Display
Streaming Audio
22 Speakers
Additional Features
EQUIPMENT GROUP
PARTIAL GAS FILL
JOB #2 ORDER
.REVERSE SENSING SYSTEM
.REMOTE START SYSTEM
TRANSMISSION: 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC W/SELECTSHIFT
.3.5L ECOBOOST V6 ENGINE
.ADVANCED CARGO MANAGER
.10SPD AUTO TRANS W/SLCTSHFT
HEAVY-DUTY TRAILER TOW
3.73 NON-LIMITED-SLIP REAR AXLE
.PANORAMIC VISTA ROOF
.P285/45R22 AS BSW
FLOOR LINERS, FRONT & 2ND ROW
2ND RW BENCH PWR/FLD TIP/SLID
VOICE-ACTV TOUCH-SCR NAV SYS
NON-ELSD AXLE
FRONT & 2ND ROW FLOOR LINERS W/CARPET MATS -inc: Upgraded carpet w/Platinum series edging
2ND ROW POWER-FOLDING 40/20/40 SEATS W/TIP & SLIDE
DARK MATTER GRAY METALLIC
DARK MATTER METALLIC
RUNNING BOARDS,STAINLESS
ACTIVE PARK ASSIST 2.0 REMOVAL
CARMELO
LUX LEATHER TRIM W/ MCS DELETE
ACTIVEPARK ASST 2.0 REMOVAL
2ND ROW WINDOW ONE TOUCH REMOV
.TRI-ZONE ELECTRONIC TEMP CNTRL
.B&O PRM SOUND/SIRIUS/SYNC4/HD
.SECOND ROW HEATED SEATS
.3RD ROW 60/40 POWERFOLD SEAT
.PRIVACY TINT REAR GLASS
.DAYTIME RUNNING LAMPS (DRL)
.HANDS FREE LIFTGATE REMOVAL
EQUIPMENT GROUP 600A STANDARD PACKAGE
HEAVY-DUTY TRAILER TOW PACKAGE -inc: 2-speed automatic 4WD w/neutral towing capability, 3.73 Non-Limited-Slip Rear Axle, 26mm Engine Radiator, Integrated Trailer Brake Controller, Pro Trailer Backup Assist, Reverse Brake Assist, 360-Degree Camera w/Tra...
2ND ROW POWER WINDOWS REMOVAL -inc: Removes 1-touch up/down feature
22 12-SPOKE POLISHED ALUMINUM
CARMELO, HEATED/VENT STD LUXURY LTHR FRONT CAPTAIN'S CHAIRS -inc: multi-contour seat removal, 10-way power driver w/memory (power function for tilt, lumbar and recline) and 8-way power front passenger seats (power function for lumbar and recline)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Jacobson Ford
Salmon Arm
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
Call Dealer
(250) 832-XXXX(click to show)
$64,999
+ taxes & licensing>
Jacobson Ford
(250) 832-2101
2023 Ford Expedition