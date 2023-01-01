$91,010+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2023 Ford F-150
Tremor
2023 Ford F-150
Tremor
Location
Jacobson Ford
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
(250) 832-2101
$91,010
+ taxes & licensing
31,240KM
Used
VIN 1FTEW1E82PFA23411
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 31,240 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
44G
402A
YZ
NB
43V
47R
50M
52X
588
60T
94X
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
HD shock absorbers
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Upfitter Switches
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
Engine: 3.5L V6 EcoBoost
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
ELECTRONIC LOCKING W/3.73 AXLE RATIO
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Auto Locking Hubs
200 Amp Alternator
136.3 L Fuel Tank
70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
3 Skid Plates
GVWR: 3,175 kg (7,000 lb) Payload Package
Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch, Brake Controller and Trailer Sway Control
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Black Tailpipe Finisher
Engine: 3.5L V6 EcoBoost -inc: auto start/stop technology system
Transmission: Electronic 10-Speed Automatic -inc: selectable drive modes: normal, ECO, sport, tow/haul, slippery, deep snow/sand and mud/rut
802.9 Kgs Maximum Payload
Exterior
Fog Lights
Running Boards
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Power Tailgate
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Black Side Windows Trim
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Panels
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Clearcoat Paint w/Decal
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Wheels: 18" Alloy w/Dark Matte Finish
Tires: 275/70R18 All-Terrain
Interior
Compass
Locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Passenger visor vanity mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
KEYPAD
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Remote Releases -Inc: Keyfob Cargo Access
TWIN PANEL MOONROOF
Passenger Seat
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Cabback Insulator and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Digital/Analog Appearance
1 12V DC Power Outlet and 3 120V AC Power Outlets
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 1 12V DC Power Outlet and 3 120V AC Power Outlets
Media / Nav / Comm
Fixed antenna
7 Speakers
Safety
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Collision Mitigation-Rear
BLIS with Trailer Tow Coverage Blind Spot
Additional Features
Oxford White
Transmission: Electronic 10-Speed Automatic
TRAY STYLE FLOOR LINER
INTERIOR WORK SURFACE
POWER TAILGATE -inc: tailgate step and tailgate work surface
RADIO: B&O UNLEASHED SOUND SYSTEM BY BANG & OLUFSEN
Radio: B&O Unleashed Sound System by Bang & Olufsen -inc: HD Radio and 18 speakers including subwoofer
AUTO START-STOP REMOVAL
EQUIPMENT GROUP 402A HIGH
BLACK, UNIQUE TREMOR LEATHER-TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS -inc: heated and ventilated memory drivers seat, 10-way power seat, multi-adjustable power front passenger seat (power lumbar driver/passenger), flow-through console and floor shifter
BLACK, UNIQUE TREMOR LEATHER-TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS
STEERING WHEEL HEAT REMOVAL
EQUIPMENT GROUP 402A HIGH -inc: Rain-Sensing Wipers, Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column w/Memory, 2-Speed Automatic 4WD System, Power-Sliding Rear Window w/Privacy Glass, Power-Adjustable Pedals, memory, LED Projector w/Dynamic Bending Headlamps, L...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2023 Ford F-150