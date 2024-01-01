2023 Ford F-150

360 degree camera

FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE

Transmission: Electronic 10-Speed Automatic

BLACK, LEATHER-TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS

EQUIPMENT GROUP 502A HIGH

CARBONIZED GREY METALLIC

POWER TAILGATE -inc: tailgate step and tailgate work surface

RADIO: B&O UNLEASHED SOUND SYSTEM BY BANG & OLUFSEN

Radio: B&O Unleashed Sound System by Bang & Olufsen -inc: HD Radio and 18 speakers including subwoofer

AUTO START-STOP REMOVAL

BLACK, LEATHER-TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS -inc: heated and ventilated 10-way power driver and passenger w/power lumbar, driver's side memory and flow through console and floor shifter

FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE -inc: Off-Road Tuned Front Shock Absorbers, Skid Plates, Monotube Rear Shocks, Rock Crawl Mode, 4x4 FX4 Off-Road Decal, Hill Descent Control

EQUIPMENT GROUP 502A HIGH -inc: Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist 2.0, Evasive Steering Assist, Connected Built-In Navigation, Navigation service requires SYNC4 and FordPass Connect (optional on select vehicles), complimentary connect service and the FordPass ap...