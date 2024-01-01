$73,735+ tax & licensing
2023 Ford F-150
XLT
2023 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
Jacobson Ford
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
(250) 832-2101
$73,735
+ taxes & licensing
1,513KM
Used
VIN 1FTFW1E86PKD02534
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Agate Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 1,513 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
UM
FB
301A
998
44G
T2P
XL9
153
16G
471
52X
53A
54Y
55A
59R
59S
63T
64S
693
862
Convenience
TRAILER TOW PACKAGE
Interior
Remote Start System
Black vinyl floor covering
Exterior
Front license plate bracket
Tailgate Step
Additional Features
XLT SPORT PACKAGE
BLACK
FX4 OFF ROAD PACKAGE
3.5L V6 ECOBOOST ENGINE
EQUIPMENT GROUP
3.55 ELECTRONIC LOCK RR AXLE
PARTIAL GAS FILL
MIRROR MANUAL TELE W/PWR GLASS
LED SIDE-MIRROR SPOT LIGHTS
.XLT SERIES
.BOXLINK CARGO SYSTEM
.8-WAY POWER DRIVERS SEAT
136 LITRE/ 36 GALLON FUEL TANK
.ELECTRONIC AUTO TEMP CONTROL
.SKID PLATES
ELECTRONIC 10-SPD AUTO
SPORT CLOTH 40/CONSOLE/40
AGATE BLACK METALLIC
20 6-SPOKE DARK ALLOY WHEEL
400W OUTLET
7150# GVWR PACKAGE
.INTEGRATED TRLR BRAKE CNTRL
275/60R-20 BSW ALL-TERRAIN
AUTO START-STOP REMOVAL
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Jacobson Ford
Jacobson Ford
Salmon Arm
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
Call Dealer
(250) 832-XXXX(click to show)
$73,735
+ taxes & licensing
Jacobson Ford
(250) 832-2101
2023 Ford F-150