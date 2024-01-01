Menu
Used 2023 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Salmon Arm, BC

2023 Ford F-150

1,513 KM

Details Features

$73,735

+ tax & licensing
2023 Ford F-150

XLT

2023 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Jacobson Ford

160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6

(250) 832-2101

$73,735

+ taxes & licensing

1,513KM
Used
VIN 1FTFW1E86PKD02534

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Agate Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 1,513 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

UM
FB
301A
998
44G
T2P
XL9
153
16G
471
52X
53A
54Y
55A
59R
59S
63T
64S
693
862

Convenience

TRAILER TOW PACKAGE

Interior

Remote Start System
Black vinyl floor covering

Exterior

Front license plate bracket
Tailgate Step

Additional Features

XLT SPORT PACKAGE
BLACK
FX4 OFF ROAD PACKAGE
3.5L V6 ECOBOOST ENGINE
EQUIPMENT GROUP
3.55 ELECTRONIC LOCK RR AXLE
PARTIAL GAS FILL
MIRROR MANUAL TELE W/PWR GLASS
LED SIDE-MIRROR SPOT LIGHTS
.XLT SERIES
.BOXLINK CARGO SYSTEM
.8-WAY POWER DRIVERS SEAT
136 LITRE/ 36 GALLON FUEL TANK
.ELECTRONIC AUTO TEMP CONTROL
.SKID PLATES
ELECTRONIC 10-SPD AUTO
SPORT CLOTH 40/CONSOLE/40
AGATE BLACK METALLIC
20 6-SPOKE DARK ALLOY WHEEL
400W OUTLET
7150# GVWR PACKAGE
.INTEGRATED TRLR BRAKE CNTRL
275/60R-20 BSW ALL-TERRAIN
AUTO START-STOP REMOVAL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Jacobson Ford

Jacobson Ford

Salmon Arm

160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6

(250) 832-XXXX

(250) 832-2101

$73,735

+ taxes & licensing

Jacobson Ford

(250) 832-2101

2023 Ford F-150