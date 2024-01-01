2023 Ford F-150

XLT SPORT PACKAGE

BLACK, SPORT CLOTH 40/CONSOLE/40 FRONT-SEATS -inc: cupholders, storage, power driver/manual passenger lumbar, newly designed fabric insert and flow-through console w/floor shifter

TRAILER TOW PACKAGE -inc: Towing capability up to TBD lbs, tailgate LED, Integrated Trailer Brake Controller, Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver, towing capability up to TBD lbs, smart trailer tow connector (includes BLIS w/trailer tow coverage where BLIS...

FRONT LICENSE PLATE BRACKET -inc: Standard in provinces where required

FLEET FUEL FILL DELETE -inc: Credit varies, Contact Fleet Headquarters (1-800-668-5515) for details

EQUIPMENT GROUP 301A MID -inc: BoxLink Cargo Management System, locking cleats, Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver, towing capability up to TBD lbs, smart trailer tow connector (includes BLIS w/trailer tow coverage where BLIS is available), 7-pin wiring h...

BLACK VINYL FLOOR COVERING -inc: Does not include floor mats

XLT SPORT APPEARANCE PACKAGE -inc: unique interior finish, Box Side Decal, Chrome Single-Tip Exhaust, Body-Colour Door & Tailgate Handles, body-colour bezel on side doors and black on tailgate, Tires: 275/65R18 BSW A/T, Wheels: 18" 6-Spoke Machined-Alu...

