$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2023 Ford F-150
Limited
2023 Ford F-150
Limited
Location
Jacobson Ford
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
(250) 832-2101
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
29,295KM
VIN 1FTFW1ED2PFA62761
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 29,295 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
99D
44H
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
Engine Oil Cooler
HD shock absorbers
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
ELECTRONIC LOCKING W/3.73 AXLE RATIO
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Auto Locking Hubs
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Adaptive Suspension
200 Amp Alternator
70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
Driver Selectable Rear Locking Differential
Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch, Brake Controller and Trailer Sway Control
Engine: 3.5L PowerBoost Full-Hybrid V6
GVWR: 3,198 kg (7,050 lb) Payload Package
952.5 Kgs Maximum Payload
115.1 L Fuel Tank
Lithium Ion (li-Ion) Traction Battery 1.5 kWh Capacity
Exterior
Fog Lights
POWER RUNNING BOARDS
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Silver grille
LED brakelights
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Aluminum Panels
Power Rear Window w/Defroster
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Wheels: 22" Polished Aluminum
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Autolamp Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Power Open And Close Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Integrated Tailgate Step
Interior
Compass
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
KEYPAD
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Remote Releases -Inc: Keyfob Cargo Access
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Passenger Seat
Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Carbon Fibre Instrument Panel Insert, Cabback Insulator, Simulated Carbon Fibre Door Panel Insert, Simulated Carbon Fibre Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Digital/Analog Appearance
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and Locking 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
1 12V DC Power Outlet and 4 120V AC Power Outlets
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go
Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage, Mini Overhead Console, 1 12V DC Power Outlet and 4 120V AC Power Outlets
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Front Camera w/Washer
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Cargo Bed Camera
Reverse Sensing System Automated Parking Sensors
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Evasion Assist
BLUECRUISE
BLIS with Trailer Tow Coverage Blind Spot
PCA with AEB and Intersection Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Fixed antenna
Streaming Audio
Additional Features
Transmission: HEV Electronic 10-Speed
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Jacobson Ford
Salmon Arm
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
Call Dealer
(250) 832-XXXX(click to show)
2023 Ford F-150