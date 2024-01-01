$74,485+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2023 Ford F-150
XLT
2023 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
Jacobson Ford
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
(250) 832-2101
$74,485
+ taxes & licensing
Used
39,571KM
VIN 1FTFW1E87PKE21791
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Avalanche Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 39,571 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
DR
FB
302A
998
44G
X27
153
43V
52X
53A
54Y
583
693
862
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
HD shock absorbers
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
3.31 AXLE RATIO
Engine: 3.5L V6 EcoBoost
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Auto Locking Hubs
200 Amp Alternator
136.3 L Fuel Tank
70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Transmission: Electronic 10-Speed Automatic -inc: selectable drive modes: normal, ECO, sport, tow/haul, slippery, deep snow/sand and mud/rut
GVWR: 3,243 kg (7,150 lb) Payload Package
968.4 Kgs Maximum Payload
Interior
Compass
PERIMETER ALARM
Locking glove box
Front centre armrest w/storage
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
TWIN PANEL MOONROOF
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Cabback Insulator and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Analog Appearance
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and Locking 1st Row Underseat Storage
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Convenience
TRAILER TOW PACKAGE
Exterior
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Chrome rear step bumper
Black grille w/chrome surround
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Black Side Windows Trim
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Panels
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Autolamp Auto On/Off Reflector Halogen Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Media / Nav / Comm
Fixed antenna
7 Speakers
Streaming Audio
Safety
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Reverse Sensing System Rear Parking Sensors
Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Additional Features
XLT SPORT PACKAGE
BLACK
3.5L V6 ECOBOOST ENGINE
EQUIPMENT GROUP
PARTIAL GAS FILL
MIRROR MANUAL TELE W/PWR GLASS
JOB #2 ORDER
.XLT SERIES
.BOXLINK CARGO SYSTEM
136 LITRE/ 36 GALLON FUEL TANK
.ELECTRONIC AUTO TEMP CONTROL
.POWER SLIDING REAR WINDOW
.REMOTE START SYSTEM
.LED BOX LIGHTING
ELECTRONIC 10-SPD AUTO
3.31 RATIO REGULAR AXLE
.LED SIDE-MIRROR SPOT LIGHTS
SPORT CLOTH 40/CONSOLE/40
400W OUTLET
7150# GVWR PACKAGE
.INTEGRATED TRLR BRAKE CNTRL
.18 6-SPOKE GLOSS BLACK WHEEL
RADIO: B&O SOUND SYSTEM BY BANG & OLUFSEN -inc: HD radio and 8 speakers including subwoofer
B&O SOUND SYSTEM, 8 SPKR
AUTO START-STOP REMOVAL
EQUIPMENT GROUP 302A HIGH -inc: BoxLink Cargo Management System, locking cleats, Trailer Tow Package, Towing capability up to TBD lbs, tailgate LED, Integrated Trailer Brake Controller, Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver, towing capability up to TBD lbs, ...
BLACK, SPORT CLOTH 40/CONSOLE/40 FRONT-SEATS -inc: cupholders, storage, power driver/manual passenger lumbar, newly designed fabric insert and flow-through console w/floor shifter
TRAILER TOW PACKAGE -inc: Towing capability up to TBD lbs, tailgate LED, Integrated Trailer Brake Controller, Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver, towing capability up to TBD lbs, smart trailer tow connector (includes BLIS w/trailer tow coverage where BLIS...
FRONT LICENSE PLATE BRACKET -inc: Standard in provinces where required
FLEET FUEL FILL DELETE -inc: Credit varies, Contact Fleet Headquarters (1-800-668-5515) for details
MANUAL TELESCOPING TRAILER TOW MIRRORS -inc: power glass, manual folding, heat, LED puddle lamps and black skull caps
XLT SPORT APPEARANCE PACKAGE -inc: unique interior finish, Box Side Decal, Chrome Single-Tip Exhaust, Body-Colour Door & Tailgate Handles, body-colour bezel on side doors and black on tailgate, Tires: 275/65R18 BSW A/T, Wheels: 18" 6-Spoke Machined-Alu...
.275/65R18 BSW ALL-TERRAIN
AVALANCHE
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Jacobson Ford
Salmon Arm
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
2023 Ford F-150