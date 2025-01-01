$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2023 Ford F-150
Lariat
Location
Jacobson Ford
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
(250) 832-2101
Used
8,743KM
VIN 1FTEW1EPXPKE92454
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Agate Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 8,743 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
UM
HB
502A
99P
44G
T2P
X19
153
16P
43B
43V
53A
60T
64S
693
863
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Engine Oil Cooler
3.55 Axle Ratio
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
HD gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Auto Locking Hubs
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
200 Amp Alternator
136.3 L Fuel Tank
70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 2.7L V6 EcoBoost
Engine: 2.7L V6 EcoBoost -inc: auto start/stop technology system
Pro Trailer Backup Assist -inc: trailer hook up light
Towing Equipment -inc: Brake Controller and Trailer Sway Control
Transmission: Electronic 10-Speed Automatic -inc: selectable drive modes: normal, ECO, sport, tow/haul, slippery, deep snow/sand and mud/rut
Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver -inc: smart trailer tow connector, BLIS w/trailer tow coverage, 7-pin wiring harness and 7-pin to 4-pin adaptor
GVWR: 2,994 kg (6,600 lb) Payload Package
798.3 Kgs Maximum Payload
Exterior
Fog Lights
Chrome Door Handles
Deep Tinted Glass
Power Tailgate
Chrome Grille
Cornering Lights
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Chrome rear step bumper
LED brakelights
Black Side Windows Trim
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Panels
Chrome Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
Power Rear Window w/Defroster
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
TWIN PANEL MOONROOF
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Interior
Compass
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Keypad
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Passenger Seat
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Cabback Insulator, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Digital/Analog Appearance
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Cab Mounted Cargo Lights
1 12V DC Power Outlet and 2 Interior 120V AC Power Outlets
Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 1 12V DC Power Outlet and 2 Interior 120V AC Power Outlets
Convenience
TRAILER TOW PACKAGE
Media / Nav / Comm
Fixed antenna
8 speakers
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
Safety
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Reverse Brake Assist
BLIS with Trailer Tow Coverage Blind Spot
Additional Features
BLACK
EQUIPMENT GROUP
PARTIAL GAS FILL
JOB #2 ORDER
136 LITRE/ 36 GALLON FUEL TANK
2.7L ECOBOOST ENGINE
.TAILGATE STEP
ELECTRONIC 10-SPD AUTO
3.55 RATIO REGULAR AXLE
LEATHER BUCKET SEATS W/CONSOLE
.LARIAT SERIES
LARIAT SPORT PACKAGE
AGATE BLACK METALLIC
WHEELS: 20" 6-SPOKE DARK ALLOY PAINTED ALUMINUM
20 6-SPOKE DARK ALLOY WHEEL
.WIRELESS CHARGING PAD
6600# GVWR PACKAGE
FORD CO-PILOT360 ASSIST 2.0
275/60R-20 BSW ALL-TERRAIN
POWER TAILGATE -inc: tailgate step and tailgate work surface
.CNCTD BUILT-IN NAV(3-YR INCL)
FRONT LICENSE PLATE BRACKET -inc: Standard in provinces where required
FLEET FUEL FILL DELETE -inc: Credit varies, Contact Fleet Headquarters (1-800-668-5515) for details
BLACK, LEATHER-TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS -inc: heated and ventilated 10-way power driver and passenger w/power lumbar, driver's side memory and flow through console and floor shifter
TIRES: 275/60R20 BSW AT -inc: 265/70R18 A/S BSW spare tire
LARIAT SPORT APPEARANCE PACKAGE -inc: unique interior finish, vintage carmine IP topper, door top roll and console armrest, Box Side Decal, Chrome Single-Tip Exhaust, Body-Colour Door Handles w/Body-Colour Bezel, Accent-Colour Angular Step Bar, Dark 2-...
EQUIPMENT GROUP 502A HIGH -inc: Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist 2.0, Evasive Steering Assist, Connected Built-In Navigation, Navigation service requires SYNC4 and FordPass Connect (optional on select vehicles), complimentary connect service and the FordPass ap...
FORD CO-PILOT360 ASSIST 2.0 -inc: Evasive Steering Assist, Connected Built-In Navigation, Navigation service requires SYNC4 and FordPass Connect (optional on select vehicles), complimentary connect service and the FordPass app (see FordPass Terms for d...
advanced security pack removal
INCLINATION/INTRUSION SENSOR REMOVAL
CV LOT MANAGEMENT
