2023 Ford F-150

XLT SPORT PACKAGE

BLACK

FX4 OFF ROAD PACKAGE

3.5L V6 ECOBOOST ENGINE

360 degree camera

EQUIPMENT GROUP

PARTIAL GAS FILL

JOB #2 ORDER

.XLT SERIES

.BOXLINK CARGO SYSTEM

136 LITRE/ 36 GALLON FUEL TANK

.ELECTRONIC AUTO TEMP CONTROL

.POWER SLIDING REAR WINDOW

.REMOTE START SYSTEM

.LED BOX LIGHTING

.SKID PLATES

ELECTRONIC 10-SPD AUTO

.LED SIDE-MIRROR SPOT LIGHTS

3.31 ELECTRONIC LOCK RR AXLE

SPORT CLOTH 40/CONSOLE/40

ATLAS BLUE METALLIC

MIRROR MAN FOLD W/POWER GLASS

400W OUTLET

7150# GVWR PACKAGE

.INTEGRATED TRLR BRAKE CNTRL

.18 6-SPOKE GLOSS BLACK WHEEL

FORD CO-PILOT360 ASSIST 2.0

.CNCTD BUILT-IN NAV(3-YR INCL)

EQUIPMENT GROUP 302A HIGH -inc: BoxLink Cargo Management System, locking cleats, Trailer Tow Package, Towing capability up to TBD lbs, tailgate LED, Integrated Trailer Brake Controller, Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver, towing capability up to TBD lbs, ...

BLACK, SPORT CLOTH 40/CONSOLE/40 FRONT-SEATS -inc: cupholders, storage, power driver/manual passenger lumbar, newly designed fabric insert and flow-through console w/floor shifter

FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE -inc: Off-Road Tuned Front Shock Absorbers, Skid Plates, Monotube Rear Shocks, Rock Crawl Mode, 4x4 FX4 Off-Road Decal, Hill Descent Control, Electronic Locking w/3.31 Axle Ratio

TRAILER TOW PACKAGE -inc: Towing capability up to TBD lbs, tailgate LED, Integrated Trailer Brake Controller, Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver, towing capability up to TBD lbs, smart trailer tow connector (includes BLIS w/trailer tow coverage where BLIS...

FRONT LICENSE PLATE BRACKET -inc: Standard in provinces where required

FLEET FUEL FILL DELETE -inc: Credit varies, Contact Fleet Headquarters (1-800-668-5515) for details

XLT SPORT APPEARANCE PACKAGE -inc: unique interior finish, Box Side Decal, Chrome Single-Tip Exhaust, Body-Colour Door & Tailgate Handles, body-colour bezel on side doors and black on tailgate, Tires: 275/65R18 BSW A/T, Wheels: 18" 6-Spoke Machined-Alu...

.275/65R18 BSW ALL-TERRAIN

FORD CO-PILOT360 ASSIST 2.0 -inc: Evasive Steering Assist, Connected Built-In Navigation, Navigation service requires SYNC4 and FordPass Connect (optional on select vehicles), complimentary connect service and the FordPass app (see FordPass Terms for d...

CENTRE HIGH-MOUNTED STOP LAMP CHMSL CAMERA REMOVAL