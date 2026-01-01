2023 Ford F-150

3.5L V6 ECOBOOST ENGINE

360 degree camera

EQUIPMENT GROUP

3.55 ELECTRONIC LOCK RR AXLE

PARTIAL GAS FILL

POWER DEPLOYABLE RUNNING BDS

136 LITRE/ 36 GALLON FUEL TANK

.TAILGATE STEP

ELECTRONIC 10-SPD AUTO

LEATHER BUCKET SEATS W/CONSOLE

.LARIAT SERIES

STAR WHITE METALLIC TRI-COAT

STAR WHITE MET TRI-COAT

TRAY STYLE FLOOR LINER (47W)

.WIRELESS CHARGING PAD

7150# GVWR PACKAGE

LINER-TRAY STYLE-NO CARPET MAT

MEDIUM DARK SLATE

275/60R-20 BSW ALL-TERRAIN

.20 CHROME-LIKE PVD WHEELS

POWER TAILGATE -inc: tailgate step and tailgate work surface

AUTO START-STOP REMOVAL

FRONT LICENSE PLATE BRACKET -inc: Standard in provinces where required

FLEET FUEL FILL DELETE -inc: Credit varies, Contact Fleet Headquarters (1-800-668-5515) for details

EXTENDED POWER-DEPLOYABLE RUNNING BOARDS -inc: Replaces standard running board

MAX TRAILER TOW PACKAGE -inc: max towing capability up to TBD lbs, and upgraded rear bumper, Heavy-Duty Electric Parking Brake, Auto-Hold

BLACK W/MEDIUM DARK SLATE, LEATHER-TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS -inc: heated and ventilated 10-way power driver and passenger w/power lumbar, driver's side memory and flow through console and floor shifter

STEERING WHEEL - HEAT REMOVAL

EQUIPMENT GROUP 502A HIGH -inc: Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist 2.0, Evasive Steering Assist, Connected Built-In Navigation, Navigation service requires SYNC4 and FordPass Connect (optional on select vehicles), complimentary connect service and the FordPass app

FORD CO-PILOT360 ASSIST 2.0 -inc: Evasive Steering Assist, Connected Built-In Navigation, Navigation service requires SYNC4 and FordPass Connect (optional on select vehicles), complimentary connect service and the FordPass app (see FordPass Terms for details)