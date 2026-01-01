$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2023 Ford F-150
Tremor
2023 Ford F-150
Tremor
Location
Jacobson Ford
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
(250) 832-2101
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
1,805KM
VIN 1FTEW1E85PFD01489
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Carbonized Grey Metallic
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 1,805 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
M7
NB
402A
998
44G
XL6
153
16P
43B
43V
588
60P
60T
61T
63R
693
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Upfitter Switches
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
HD gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Engine: 3.5L V6 EcoBoost
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
ELECTRONIC LOCKING W/3.73 AXLE RATIO
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Auto Locking Hubs
200 Amp Alternator
136.3 L Fuel Tank
70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
3 Skid Plates
GVWR: 3,175 kg (7,000 lb) Payload Package
Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch, Brake Controller and Trailer Sway Control
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Black Tailpipe Finisher
Engine: 3.5L V6 EcoBoost -inc: auto start/stop technology system
Transmission: Electronic 10-Speed Automatic -inc: selectable drive modes: normal, ECO, sport, tow/haul, slippery, deep snow/sand and mud/rut
802.9 Kgs Maximum Payload
Exterior
Fog Lights
Running Boards
Deep Tinted Glass
Power Tailgate
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Black Side Windows Trim
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Panels
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
TWIN PANEL MOONROOF
Paint w/Decal
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Wheels: 18" Alloy w/Dark Matte Finish
Tires: 275/70R18 All-Terrain
Interior
Compass
Driver Information Centre
Locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Passenger visor vanity mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Keypad
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Passenger Seat
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Cabback Insulator and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Digital/Analog Appearance
Cab Mounted Cargo Lights
1 12V DC Power Outlet and 2 Interior 120V AC Power Outlets
Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 1 12V DC Power Outlet and 2 Interior 120V AC Power Outlets
Media / Nav / Comm
Fixed antenna
7 Speakers
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
Safety
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Reverse Brake Assist
BLIS with Trailer Tow Coverage Blind Spot
Additional Features
BLACK
3.5L V6 ECOBOOST ENGINE
EQUIPMENT GROUP
PARTIAL GAS FILL
JOB #2 ORDER
7000# GVWR PACKAGE
.POWER SLIDING REAR WINDOW
.TAILGATE STEP
ELECTRONIC 10-SPD AUTO
3.73 ELECTRONIC LOCK RR AXLE
CARBONIZED GREY METALLIC
PARTITIONED LOCKABLE FOLD-FLAT STORAGE
.WIRELESS CHARGING PAD
FORD CO-PILOT360 ASSIST 2.0
.360 DEGREE CAMERA
POWER TAILGATE -inc: tailgate step and tailgate work surface
PARTITIONED FOLD-FLAT STORAGE
B&O UNLEASHED SOUND SYS 18SPKR
.CNCTD BUILT-IN NAV(3-YR INCL)
Radio: B&O Unleashed Sound System by Bang & Olufsen -inc: HD Radio and 18 speakers including subwoofer
FRONT LICENSE PLATE BRACKET -inc: Standard in provinces where required
FLEET FUEL FILL DELETE -inc: Credit varies, Contact Fleet Headquarters (1-800-668-5515) for details
.TREMOR SERIES
.18 ALLOY W/ DARK MATTE FINISH
.275/70R 18 ALL-TERRAIN
UNIQUE LEATHER 40/CONSOLE/40
FRONT AXLE W/TORSEN DIFF
FRONT-AXLE W/TORSEN DIFFERENTIAL
BLACK, UNIQUE TREMOR LEATHER-TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS -inc: heated and ventilated memory drivers seat, 10-way power seat, multi-adjustable power front passenger seat (power lumbar driver/passenger), flow-through console and floor shifter
FORD CO-PILOT360 ASSIST 2.0 -inc: Evasive Steering Assist, Connected Built-In Navigation, Navigation service requires SYNC4 and FordPass Connect (optional on select vehicles), complimentary connect service and the FordPass app (see FordPass Terms for d...
advanced security pack removal
INCLINATION/INTRUSION SENSOR REMOVAL
EQUIPMENT GROUP 402A HIGH -inc: Rain-Sensing Wipers, Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column w/Memory, 2-Speed Automatic 4WD System, Power-Sliding Rear Window w/Privacy Glass, Power-Adjustable Pedals, memory, LED Projector w/Dynamic Bending Headlamps, L...
CHMSL CAMERA REMOVAL
CENTRE HIGH-MOUNTED STOP LAMP CHMSL CAMERA REMOVAL
CV LOT MANAGEMENT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Email Jacobson Ford
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Jacobson Ford
Salmon Arm
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
Call Dealer
(250) 832-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Jacobson Ford
(250) 832-2101
2023 Ford F-150