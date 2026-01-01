2023 Ford F-150

XLT SPORT PACKAGE

BLACK

5.0L V8 Engine

Engine: 5.0L V8

EQUIPMENT GROUP

PARTIAL GAS FILL

MIRROR MANUAL TELE W/PWR GLASS

.XLT SERIES

.BOXLINK CARGO SYSTEM

136 LITRE/ 36 GALLON FUEL TANK

.ELECTRONIC AUTO TEMP CONTROL

.POWER SLIDING REAR WINDOW

.REMOTE START SYSTEM

.LED BOX LIGHTING

ELECTRONIC 10-SPD AUTO

.LED SIDE-MIRROR SPOT LIGHTS

3.73 ELECTRONIC LOCK RR AXLE

SPORT CLOTH 40/CONSOLE/40

AGATE BLACK METALLIC

400W OUTLET

7150# GVWR PACKAGE

.INTEGRATED TRLR BRAKE CNTRL

.18 6-SPOKE GLOSS BLACK WHEEL

AUTO START-STOP REMOVAL

EQUIPMENT GROUP 302A HIGH -inc: BoxLink Cargo Management System, locking cleats, Trailer Tow Package, Towing capability up to TBD lbs, tailgate LED, Integrated Trailer Brake Controller, Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver, towing capability up to TBD lbs, ...

BLACK, SPORT CLOTH 40/CONSOLE/40 FRONT-SEATS -inc: cupholders, storage, power driver/manual passenger lumbar, newly designed fabric insert and flow-through console w/floor shifter

TRAILER TOW PACKAGE -inc: Towing capability up to TBD lbs, tailgate LED, Integrated Trailer Brake Controller, Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver, towing capability up to TBD lbs, smart trailer tow connector (includes BLIS w/trailer tow coverage where BLIS...

FRONT LICENSE PLATE BRACKET -inc: Standard in provinces where required

FLEET FUEL FILL DELETE -inc: Credit varies, Contact Fleet Headquarters (1-800-668-5515) for details

TAILGATE STEP -inc: tailgate lift assist and tailgate work surface

MANUAL TELESCOPING TRAILER TOW MIRRORS -inc: power glass, manual folding, heat, LED puddle lamps and black skull caps

XLT SPORT APPEARANCE PACKAGE -inc: unique interior finish, Box Side Decal, Chrome Single-Tip Exhaust, Body-Colour Door & Tailgate Handles, body-colour bezel on side doors and black on tailgate, Tires: 275/65R18 BSW A/T, Wheels: 18" 6-Spoke Machined-Alu...