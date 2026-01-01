2023 Ford F-150

XLT SPORT PACKAGE

BLACK

3.5L V6 ECOBOOST ENGINE

Max Trailer Tow Package

EQUIPMENT GROUP

3.55 ELECTRONIC LOCK RR AXLE

PARTIAL GAS FILL

MIRROR MANUAL TELE W/PWR GLASS

JOB #2 ORDER

.XLT SERIES

.BOXLINK CARGO SYSTEM

136 LITRE/ 36 GALLON FUEL TANK

.ELECTRONIC AUTO TEMP CONTROL

.POWER SLIDING REAR WINDOW

.REMOTE START SYSTEM

.LED BOX LIGHTING

ELECTRONIC 10-SPD AUTO

.LED SIDE-MIRROR SPOT LIGHTS

SPORT CLOTH 40/CONSOLE/40

ATLAS BLUE METALLIC

400W OUTLET

7150# GVWR PACKAGE

.INTEGRATED TRLR BRAKE CNTRL

.18 6-SPOKE GLOSS BLACK WHEEL

EQUIPMENT GROUP 302A HIGH -inc: BoxLink Cargo Management System, locking cleats, Trailer Tow Package, Towing capability up to TBD lbs, tailgate LED, Integrated Trailer Brake Controller, Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver, towing capability up to TBD lbs, ...

BLACK, SPORT CLOTH 40/CONSOLE/40 FRONT-SEATS -inc: cupholders, storage, power driver/manual passenger lumbar, newly designed fabric insert and flow-through console w/floor shifter

FRONT LICENSE PLATE BRACKET -inc: Standard in provinces where required

FLEET FUEL FILL DELETE -inc: Credit varies, Contact Fleet Headquarters (1-800-668-5515) for details

TAILGATE STEP -inc: tailgate lift assist and tailgate work surface

MAX TRAILER TOW PACKAGE -inc: max towing capability up to TBD lbs, and upgraded rear bumper, Integrated Trailer Brake Controller, Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver, towing capability up to TBD lbs, smart trailer tow connector (includes BLIS w/trailer tow...

MANUAL TELESCOPING TRAILER TOW MIRRORS -inc: power glass, manual folding, heat, LED puddle lamps and black skull caps

XLT SPORT APPEARANCE PACKAGE -inc: unique interior finish, Box Side Decal, Chrome Single-Tip Exhaust, Body-Colour Door & Tailgate Handles, body-colour bezel on side doors and black on tailgate, Tires: 275/65R18 BSW A/T, Wheels: 18" 6-Spoke Machined-Alu...

.275/65R18 BSW ALL-TERRAIN