$122,630+ tax & licensing
2023 Ford F-150 Lightning
Platinum
2023 Ford F-150 Lightning
Platinum
Jacobson Ford
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
(250) 832-2101
$122,630
+ taxes & licensing
229KM
Used
VIN 1FT6W1EV0PWG02438
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Avalanche Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 0P9585
- Mileage 229 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
DR
9B
710A
99V
44L
153
18A
63X
91X
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Trailer Wiring Harness
Permanent locking hubs
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
1 Skid Plate
Battery w/Run Down Protection
GVWR: 3,878 kgs (8,550 lbs)
Trailing Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
Driver Selectable Rear Locking Differential
Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch, Brake Controller and Trailer Sway Control
Full-Time All-Wheel
TRANSMISSION: SINGLE-SPEED
HD Front Shock Absorbers and Gas-Pressurized Rear Shock Absorbers
Engine: Dual eMotor - Extended Range Battery -inc: 131 kWh usable capacity extended range high-voltage battery
751.6 Kgs Maximum Payload
Lithium Ion Traction Battery w/17.6 kW Onboard Charger, 19 Hrs Charge Time @ 220/240V and2.033 Hrs Charge Time @ 440V
9.61 Axle Ratio
Interior
Compass
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
KEYPAD
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Plastic Floor Trim
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Remote Releases -Inc: Keyfob Cargo Access
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Passenger Seat
Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Digital Appearance
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and Locking 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Pickup Cargo Box And Cargo Space Lights
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Cabback Insulator, Genuine Wood Door Panel Insert, Leather/Genuine Wood Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 8 120V AC Power Outlets
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 8 120V AC Power Outlets
Exterior
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Dark chrome grille
LED brakelights
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Aluminum Spare Wheel
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Aluminum Panels
Power Rear Window w/Defroster
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Autolamp Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Power Open And Close Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Wheels: 22" Bright Machined w/Ebony Black -inc: painted pockets
Tires: 275/50R22 A/S BSW
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent, Dark Chrome Bumper Insert and 2 Tow Hooks
Ford Charge Station Pro -inc: Delivered to customer through 3rd party supplier
Safety
PERIMETER ALARM
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Reverse Camera Back-Up Camera
Cargo Bed Camera
Active Park Assist 2.0 Automated Parking Sensors
BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) Blind Spot
Ford Co-Pilot360 - 360 Degree Camera Front Camera w/Washer
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Evasion Assist
BLUECRUISE
PCA with AEB and Intersection Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Fixed antenna
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System
Additional Features
BLACK
EQUIPMENT GROUP
PLATINUM BLACK LEATHER BUCKET
.275/50R22 BSW ALL-SEASON
FRONT LICENSE PLATE BRACKET -inc: Standard in provinces where required by law, optional to all others
.ZERO EMISSION VEHICLE
SINGLE-SPEED TRANSMISSION
.ELECTRIC DRIVE E-LOCK RR AXLE
.PLATINUM BEV SERIES
.22 BRIGHT EBONY PAINTED WHLS
DUAL EMOTOR-EXT RANGE BTTRY
8550# GVWR PACKAGE
EQUIPMENT GROUP 710A STANDARD
SPACE GREY, PREMIUM NIRVANA LEATHER BUCKET SEATS -inc: black tuxedo stripes, multicontour w/Active Motion, heated/ventilated, 10-way power driver w/memory and multi-adjustable power front passenger seat (power lumbar driver/passenger)
MULTICONTOUR SEAT REMOVAL
MULTICONTOUR SEATS W/ACTIVE MOTION REMOVAL
ONBOARD SCALE/SMART HITCH RMVL
ON-BOARD SCALES & SMART HITCH REMOVAL
AVALANCHE
PWR-DEPLOYABLE BDS W/BLK ACCNT
POWER DEPLOYABLE RUNNING BOARDS W/BLACK ACCENT
Jacobson Ford
Salmon Arm
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
(250) 832-2101
2023 Ford F-150 Lightning