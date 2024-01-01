$77,175+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2023 Ford F-250
Super Duty SRW XLT
2023 Ford F-250
Super Duty SRW XLT
Location
Jacobson Ford
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
(250) 832-2101
$77,175
+ taxes & licensing
11,019KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1FT7X2BN8PED33672
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 11,019 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Packages
Z1
2S
39S
559
572
68D
99N
44G
TDX
X3E
153
16S
18B
66S
67E
693
76S
85G
Safety
Anti-Lock Brakes
Side impact beams
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Height Adjusters
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags w/Passenger Off Switch
Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Interior
remote start
Driver Information Centre
Remote Start System
Manual air conditioning
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
KEYPAD
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Full Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
FordPass Connect 5G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Mechanical
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
HD shock absorbers
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Upfitter Switches
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Auto Locking Hubs
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Firm Suspension
Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
250 Amp Alternator
78-Amp/Hr 750CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Electronic-Locking w/3.73 Axle Ratio
GVWR: 4,490 kgs (9,900 lbs) Downgrade Package
ENGINE: 7.3L 2V DEVCT NA PFI V8 GAS
130 L Fuel Tank
HD 190 Amp Alternator
1484.6 Kgs Maximum Payload
Exterior
Privacy Glass
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Chrome Grille
Fixed rear window
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Chrome rear step bumper
Tailgate Step
BLACK PLATFORM RUNNING BOARDS
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Panels
Reverse Opening Rear Doors
Manual Extendable Trailer Style Mirrors
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Autolamp Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Boxside Steps
Media / Nav / Comm
Fixed antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Speed Compensated Volume Control
Additional Features
Jack
Oxford White
PARTIAL GAS FILL
CLOTH 40/CONSOLE/40 SEAT
JOB #2 ORDER
.DRIV/PASS FRONT & SIDE AIRBAGS
9900# GVWR PACKAGE
.XLT TRIM
.SIRIUSXM SAT RADIO
.AIR CONDITIONING -- CFC FREE
3.73 ELECTRONIC LOCKING AXLE
LT275/70R18E BSW ALL TERRAIN
PLATFORM RUNNING BOARDS
TAILGATE STEP & HANDLE W/TAILGATE LIFT ASSIST
AM/FM Stereo/Clock
UPFITTER SWITCHES (6) -inc: Located in overhead console
TIRES: LT275/70RX18E BSW A/T (4) -inc: Spare may not be the same as road tire
ALL WEATHER MATS W/CARPT MATS
MEDIUM DARK SLATE
.FIXED PAYLOAD PACKAGE
.7.3L DEVCT NA PFI V8 ENGINE
FLEET FUEL FILL DELETE -inc: Credit varies, Contact Fleet Headquarters (1-800-668-5515) for details
FRONT LICENSE PLATE BRACKET -inc: Standard in British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Ontario and Saskatchewan
ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS -inc: carpeted floor mats
10-SPEED AUTOMATIC 10R140
TRANSMISSION: TORQSHIFT 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: selectable drive modes: normal, eco, slippery roads, tow/haul and off-road
MEDIUM DARK SLATE, CLOTH LUXURY CAPTAIN'S CHAIRS -inc: driver side power lumbar, Flow-Through Centre Console (Column Shifter), 110V/400W outlet in rear and storage
CV LOT MANAGEMENT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Jacobson Ford
2011 RAM 1500 Big Horn 228,229 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2022 Ford F-150 XLT 90,434 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2022 Ford F-350 Super Duty SRW XLT 53,207 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Email Jacobson Ford
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jacobson Ford
Salmon Arm
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
Call Dealer
(250) 832-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$77,175
+ taxes & licensing
Jacobson Ford
(250) 832-2101
2023 Ford F-250