2023 Ford F-350

CHROME PACKAGE

PTC Supplemental Heater

Jack

5th Wheel Hitch Prep Package

Limited Slip w/3.55 Axle Ratio

6.7L POWER STROKE V8 DIESEL

PARTIAL GAS FILL

JOB #1 ORDER

FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE

.REVERSE SENSING SYSTEM

.LARIAT TRIM

.DRIV/PASS FRONT & SIDE AIRBAGS

.SKID PLATES

FRONT WHEEL WELL LINERS

LT245/75R17E OWL ALL-TERRAIN

WHEEL WELL LINERS FRONT

BLACK ONYX

PRO POWER ONBOARD - 2KW

CARBONIZED GRAY

ALL WEATHER MATS W/CARPT MATS

14000# GVWR PACKAGE

FRONT LICENSE PLATE BRACKET -inc: Standard in British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Ontario and Saskatchewan

ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS -inc: carpeted floor mats

FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE -inc: Note: Specially tuned shocks intended for significant off-road usage will result in a firmer ride than may be desired when the vehicle is used for primarily highway driving, Hill Descent Control, Premium Off-Road Shocks, Tran...

TIRES: LT245/75RX17E OWL A/T (7) -inc: Spare may not be the same as road tire

LEATHER TRM 40/CNSOL/40 SEAT

.SIRIUS XM W/360L

.B&O PREMIUM AUDIO

10-SPEED AUTOMATIC 10R140

DUAL BATTERY

BLACK ONYX, LEATHER HEATED/VENTILATED LUXURY CAPTAIN'S CHAIRS -inc: monotone leather insert, 2-way adjustable driver/passenger headrests, 8-way power adjuster driver and 8-way power front passenger (includes power lumbar), Flow-Through Centre Console (...

DUAL 68 AH AGM 750 CCA BATTERIES

360-DEGREE CAMERA PACKAGE

TRANSMISSION: TORQSHIFT 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: SelectShift and selectable drive modes: normal, eco, slippery roads, tow/haul and off-road

5TH WHEEL/GOOSENECK HITCH PREP PACKAGE -inc: 1 frame under bed cross member, 5 pickup bed attachment points w/plugs and 1 integrated 7 pin connector on driver's side pickup bed wall, Note: shorter pickup boxes provide less clearance between the cab and...

PRO POWER ONBOARD - 2KW -inc: dual alternators 12V 250 Amp + 24V 150 Amp

ENGINE: 6.7L 4V OHV POWER STROKE V8 TURBO DIESEL B20 -inc: manual push-button engine-exhaust braking, Operator Commanded Regeneration (OCR) and intelligent oil-life monitor, Limited Slip w/3.55 Axle Ratio, 181 Litre (48 Gallon) Fuel Tank, 410 Amp Dual ...