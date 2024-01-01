$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2023 Ford F-350
Super Duty SRW Lariat
2023 Ford F-350
Super Duty SRW Lariat
Location
Jacobson Ford
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
(250) 832-2101
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
15,502KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1FT8W3BM0PED23836
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour STAR WHITE MET TRI-COAT
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 15,502 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Packages
AZ
5B
39D
559
64C
76R
99M
44G
TDX
X3J
153
17X
47B
53W
592
67B
693
86M
96U
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
HD shock absorbers
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Auto Locking Hubs
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Firm Suspension
Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
78-Amp/Hr 750CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
183 L Fuel Tank
HD 190 Amp Alternator
GVWR: 5,398 kgs (11,900 lbs) Payload Package
2175.4 Kgs Maximum Payload
Front Anti-Roll
Exterior
Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Chrome rear step bumper
ROOF CLEARANCE LIGHTS
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Panels
Power Rear Window w/Defroster
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Power Extendable Trailer Style Mirrors
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Boxside Steps
Autolamp Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Interior
Compass
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Driver Information Centre
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
KEYPAD
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Remote Releases -Inc: Keyfob Cargo Access
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 120V AC Power Outlets
Full Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 120V AC Power Outlets
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
FordPass Connect 5G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, Locking 1st Row Underseat Storage and Locking 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Safety
PERIMETER ALARM
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Height Adjusters
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Cargo Bed Camera
Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Aerial View Camera System
Ford Co-Pilot360 - 360 Degree Camera Front Camera
Media / Nav / Comm
Fixed antenna
digital signal processor
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Siriusxm Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display
Additional Features
PTC Supplemental Heater
Jack
LARIAT ULTIMATE PACKAGE
5th Wheel Hitch Prep Package
PARTIAL GAS FILL
JOB #2 ORDER
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE
.REVERSE SENSING SYSTEM
.LARIAT TRIM
.DRIV/PASS FRONT & SIDE AIRBAGS
.CAST ALUMINUM WHEELS-18
3.55 ELECTRONIC LOCKING AXLE
.TAILGATE STEP
.SKID PLATES
SNOWPLOW PREP/CAMPER PACKAGE
.LT275/70R18E BSW ALL TERRAIN
LED ROOF CLEARANCE LIGHTS
STAR WHITE METALLIC TRI-COAT
TIRES: LT275/70RX18E BSW A/T (4) -inc: Spare may not be the same as road tire
BLACK ONYX
12400# GVWR PACKAGE
STAR WHITE
.UPFITTER SWITCHES
FLEET FUEL FILL DELETE -inc: Credit varies, Contact Fleet Headquarters (1-800-668-5515) for details
SNOW PLOW PREP & CAMPER PACKAGE -inc: heavy service front springs (1 up upgrade above the spring computer selected as a consequence of options chosen, Not included if maximum springs have been computer selected as standard equipment) and computer selec...
FRONT LICENSE PLATE BRACKET -inc: Standard in British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Ontario and Saskatchewan
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE -inc: Note: Specially tuned shocks intended for significant off-road usage will result in a firmer ride than may be desired when the vehicle is used for primarily highway driving, Hill Descent Control, Premium Off-Road Shocks, Tran...
.TOW TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE
LEATHER TRM 40/CNSOL/40 SEAT
.SIRIUS XM W/360L
.B&O PREMIUM AUDIO
6.7 HI OUTPUT PS V8 DIESEL
10-SPEED AUTOMATIC 10R140
410 AMP ALTERNATOR
DUAL BATTERY
.POWER RUNNING BOARD
BLACK ONYX, LEATHER HEATED/VENTILATED LUXURY CAPTAIN'S CHAIRS -inc: monotone leather insert, 2-way adjustable driver/passenger headrests, 8-way power adjuster driver and 8-way power front passenger (includes power lumbar), Flow-Through Centre Console (...
DUAL 68 AH AGM 750 CCA BATTERIES
TRANSMISSION: TORQSHIFT 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: SelectShift and selectable drive modes: normal, eco, slippery roads, tow/haul and off-road
5TH WHEEL/GOOSENECK HITCH PREP PACKAGE -inc: 1 frame under bed cross member, 5 pickup bed attachment points w/plugs and 1 integrated 7 pin connector on driver's side pickup bed wall, Note: shorter pickup boxes provide less clearance between the cab and...
LARIAT ULTIMATE PACKAGE -inc: Ford Co-Pilot 360 2.0, rear view camera, reverse brake assist and reverse sensing system, Lane-Keeping System, lane-keeping alert, lane-keeping aid and driver alert, Pre-Collision Assist, Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB),...
WHEELS: 18" BRIGHT MACHINED & CARBONIZED GREY ALUM -inc: Painted
CV LOT MANAGEMENT
410 AMP DUAL ALTERNATORS -inc: 250 Amp + 160 Amp
ENGINE: 6.7L 4V POWER STROKE V8 TURBO DIESEL B20 -inc: High output, manual push-button engine-exhaust braking, Operator Commanded Regeneration (OCR) and intelligent oil-life monitor, 181 Litre (48 Gallon) Fuel Tank, 410 Amp Dual Alternators, 250 Amp + ...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Jacobson Ford
2020 Ford F-350 Super Duty SRW King Ranch 440 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2020 Ford F-150 Lariat 75,888 KM $46,495 + tax & lic
2021 Ford Edge Titanium 41,123 KM $36,995 + tax & lic
Email Jacobson Ford
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jacobson Ford
Salmon Arm
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
Call Dealer
(250) 832-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Jacobson Ford
(250) 832-2101
2023 Ford F-350