2023 Ford F-350

PTC Supplemental Heater

Jack

PARTIAL GAS FILL

JOB #2 ORDER

FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE

.REVERSE SENSING SYSTEM

LEATHER 40/CONSOLE/40 SEAT

.DRIV/PASS FRONT & SIDE AIRBAGS

3.55 ELECTRONIC LOCKING AXLE

.SKID PLATES

LED ROOF CLEARANCE LIGHTS

AGATE BLACK

.POLISHED ALUMINUM WHEELS-20

AGATE BLACK METALLIC

ALL WEATHER MATS W/CARPT MATS

.LIMITED TRIM

12000# GVWR PACKAGE

FLEET FUEL FILL DELETE -inc: Credit varies, Contact Fleet Headquarters (1-800-668-5515) for details

FRONT LICENSE PLATE BRACKET -inc: Standard in British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Ontario and Saskatchewan

ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS -inc: carpeted floor mats

FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE -inc: Note: Specially tuned shocks intended for significant off-road usage will result in a firmer ride than may be desired when the vehicle is used for primarily highway driving, Hill Descent Control, Premium Off-Road Shocks, Tran...

.SIRIUS XM W/360L

.B&O PREMIUM AUDIO

10-SPEED AUTOMATIC 10R140

.LT275/65R20E BSW ALL TERRAIN

TRANSMISSION: TORQSHIFT 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: SelectShift and selectable drive modes: normal, eco, slippery roads, tow/haul and off-road

TIRES: LT275/65RX20E PREMIUM BSW A/T (4) -inc: Spare may not be the same as road tire

ADMIRAL BLUE LIGHT SLATE

.6.7 HI OUTPUT PS V8 DIESEL

ADMIRAL BLUE/LIGHT SLATE, UNIQUE LIMITED LEATHER SEATS -inc: multicontour heated/ventilated seating, 4-way adjustable driver/passenger headrests, 8-way power driver adjuster and 8-way power front passenger (includes power lumbar), 60/40 heated rear ben...

CV LOT MANAGEMENT

FORD PRO UPFIT INTEGRATION SYS