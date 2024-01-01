$127,010+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2023 Ford F-350
Super Duty SRW Limited
2023 Ford F-350
Super Duty SRW Limited
Location
Jacobson Ford
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
(250) 832-2101
$127,010
+ taxes & licensing
Used
361KM
VIN 1FT8W3BM6PED63712
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour STAR WHITE MET TRI-COAT
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 361 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
AZ
TT
39D
559
64L
76R
99M
44G
TCW
X3J
153
16S
17X
18A
592
693
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
HD shock absorbers
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Upfitter Switches
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Auto Locking Hubs
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Firm Suspension
Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
GVWR: 5,625 kgs (12,400 lbs) Payload Package
68-Amp/Hr 750CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Dual 250 Amp Alternator
183 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 6.7L 4V Power Stroke V8 Turbo Diesel B20 -inc: High output, manual push-button engine-exhaust braking, Operator Commanded Regeneration (OCR) and intelligent oil-life monitor
2073.8 Kgs Maximum Payload
Exterior
Fog Lights
POWER RUNNING BOARDS
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
ROOF CLEARANCE LIGHTS
Silver grille
LED brakelights
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Aluminum Panels
Power Rear Window w/Defroster
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Power Extendable Trailer Style Mirrors
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Autolamp Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Power Open And Close Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Boxside Steps
Wheels: 20" Polished & Carbonized Grey Aluminum -inc: High-gloss painted, gloss black hub cover/centre ornament
Integrated Tailgate Step
Interior
Compass
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Illuminated locking glove box
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
4 12V DC Power Outlets
KEYPAD
Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Leather Door Trim Insert
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Steering Wheel Controls
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Remote Releases -Inc: Keyfob Cargo Access
Flow-Through Centre Console (Column Shifter) -inc: 110V/400W outlet in rear and storage
Full Miko Simulated Suede Headliner
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and Locking 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
FordPass Connect 5G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
2-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Articulating Upper Backrest
10-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Articulating Upper Backrest
Interior Trim -inc: Carbon Fibre Instrument Panel Insert, Carbon Fibre Door Panel Insert, Carbon Fibre Console Insert, Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leather Upholstered Dashboard
4 12V DC Power Outlets and 4 120V AC Power Outlets
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go
Full Overhead Console w/Storage, 4 12V DC Power Outlets and 4 120V AC Power Outlets
Media / Nav / Comm
Fixed antenna
digital signal processor
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Siriusxm Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Speed Compensated Volume Control
Safety
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Front Camera
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Height Adjusters
Blind Spot
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Cargo Bed Camera
Lane Centering
Forward and Reverse Sensing System Front And Rear Parking Sensors
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Collision Warning-Front
Ford Co-Pilot360 - 360 Degree Camera Back-Up Camera
PCA with AEB and Intersection Assist
Additional Features
PTC Supplemental Heater
Jack
PARTIAL GAS FILL
JOB #2 ORDER
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE
.REVERSE SENSING SYSTEM
LEATHER 40/CONSOLE/40 SEAT
.DRIV/PASS FRONT & SIDE AIRBAGS
3.55 ELECTRONIC LOCKING AXLE
.SKID PLATES
LED ROOF CLEARANCE LIGHTS
.POLISHED ALUMINUM WHEELS-20
STAR WHITE METALLIC TRI-COAT
ALL WEATHER MATS W/CARPT MATS
.LIMITED TRIM
STAR WHITE
12000# GVWR PACKAGE
FLEET FUEL FILL DELETE -inc: Credit varies, Contact Fleet Headquarters (1-800-668-5515) for details
FRONT LICENSE PLATE BRACKET -inc: Standard in British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Ontario and Saskatchewan
ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS -inc: carpeted floor mats
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE -inc: Note: Specially tuned shocks intended for significant off-road usage will result in a firmer ride than may be desired when the vehicle is used for primarily highway driving, Hill Descent Control, Premium Off-Road Shocks, Tran...
.SIRIUS XM W/360L
.B&O PREMIUM AUDIO
10-SPEED AUTOMATIC 10R140
.LT275/65R20E BSW ALL TERRAIN
TRANSMISSION: TORQSHIFT 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: SelectShift and selectable drive modes: normal, eco, slippery roads, tow/haul and off-road
TIRES: LT275/65RX20E PREMIUM BSW A/T (4) -inc: Spare may not be the same as road tire
ADMIRAL BLUE LIGHT SLATE
.6.7 HI OUTPUT PS V8 DIESEL
ADMIRAL BLUE/LIGHT SLATE, UNIQUE LIMITED LEATHER SEATS -inc: multicontour heated/ventilated seating, 4-way adjustable driver/passenger headrests, 8-way power driver adjuster and 8-way power front passenger (includes power lumbar), 60/40 heated rear ben...
CV LOT MANAGEMENT
FORD PRO UPFIT INTEGRATION SYS
FORD PRO UPFIT INTEGRATION SYSTEM -inc: connected upfitter interface module, Recommended for vehicles utilizing upfit aftermarket equipment
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Jacobson Ford
Jacobson Ford
Salmon Arm
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
Call Dealer
(250) 832-XXXX(click to show)
$127,010
+ taxes & licensing
Jacobson Ford
(250) 832-2101
2023 Ford F-350