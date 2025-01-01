2023 Ford F-350

PTC Supplemental Heater

Jack

LARIAT ULTIMATE PACKAGE

6.7L POWER STROKE V8 DIESEL

PARTIAL GAS FILL

JOB #2 ORDER

FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE

.REVERSE SENSING SYSTEM

.LARIAT TRIM

.DRIV/PASS FRONT & SIDE AIRBAGS

.CAST ALUMINUM WHEELS-18

3.55 ELECTRONIC LOCKING AXLE

.TAILGATE STEP

.SKID PLATES

.LT275/70R18E BSW ALL TERRAIN

LED ROOF CLEARANCE LIGHTS

ICONIC SILVER METALLIC

ICONIC SILVER

TIRES: LT275/70RX18E BSW A/T (4) -inc: Spare may not be the same as road tire

BLACK ONYX

ALL WEATHER MATS W/CARPT MATS

.UPFITTER SWITCHES

12000# GVWR PACKAGE

FLEET FUEL FILL DELETE -inc: Credit varies, Contact Fleet Headquarters (1-800-668-5515) for details

FRONT LICENSE PLATE BRACKET -inc: Standard in British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Ontario and Saskatchewan

ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS -inc: carpeted floor mats

FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE -inc: Note: Specially tuned shocks intended for significant off-road usage will result in a firmer ride than may be desired when the vehicle is used for primarily highway driving, Hill Descent Control, Premium Off-Road Shocks, Tran...

.TOW TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE

LEATHER TRM 40/CNSOL/40 SEAT

.SIRIUS XM W/360L

.B&O PREMIUM AUDIO

10-SPEED AUTOMATIC 10R140

410 AMP ALTERNATOR

DUAL BATTERY

.POWER RUNNING BOARD

BLACK ONYX, LEATHER HEATED/VENTILATED LUXURY CAPTAIN'S CHAIRS -inc: monotone leather insert, 2-way adjustable driver/passenger headrests, 8-way power adjuster driver and 8-way power front passenger (includes power lumbar), Flow-Through Centre Console (...

TRANSMISSION: TORQSHIFT 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: SelectShift and selectable drive modes: normal, eco, slippery roads, tow/haul and off-road

LARIAT ULTIMATE PACKAGE -inc: Ford Co-Pilot 360 2.0, rear view camera, reverse brake assist and reverse sensing system, Lane-Keeping System, lane-keeping alert, lane-keeping aid and driver alert, Pre-Collision Assist, Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB),...

WHEELS: 18" BRIGHT MACHINED & CARBONIZED GREY ALUM -inc: Painted

CV LOT MANAGEMENT

410 AMP DUAL ALTERNATORS -inc: 250 Amp + 160 Amp