$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2023 Ford F-350
Super Duty SRW Lariat
2023 Ford F-350
Super Duty SRW Lariat
Location
Jacobson Ford
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
(250) 832-2101
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
157,325KM
VIN 1FT8W3BT2PED46266
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Star White Met Tri-Coat
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 157,325 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
AZ
5B
39D
559
64C
76R
99T
44G
TDX
X3J
153
16T
17X
592
67B
693
86M
96U
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
HD gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Auto Locking Hubs
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Firm Suspension
Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
78-Amp/Hr 750CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
DUAL 68 AH AGM 750 CCA BATTERIES
183 L Fuel Tank
HD 190 Amp Alternator
410 AMP DUAL ALTERNATORS -inc: 250 Amp + 160 Amp
GVWR: 5,398 kgs (11,900 lbs) Payload Package
2175.4 Kgs Maximum Payload
Exterior
Fog Lights
Deep Tinted Glass
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Chrome rear step bumper
ROOF CLEARANCE LIGHTS
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Panels
Power Rear Window w/Defroster
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Power Extendable Trailer Style Mirrors
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Wheels w/Chrome Hub Covers
Boxside Steps
Autolamp Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Interior
Compass
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Driver Information Centre
Locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Keypad
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Passenger Seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
FordPass Connect 5G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, Locking 1st Row Underseat Storage and Locking 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Cab Mounted Cargo Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet
Full Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet
Safety
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Front Camera
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Height Adjusters
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Cargo Bed Camera
Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Aerial View Camera System
Media / Nav / Comm
Fixed antenna
8 speakers
digital signal processor
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Siriusxm Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display
Additional Features
PTC Supplemental Heater
Jack
LARIAT ULTIMATE PACKAGE
6.7L POWER STROKE V8 DIESEL
PARTIAL GAS FILL
JOB #2 ORDER
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE
.REVERSE SENSING SYSTEM
.LARIAT TRIM
.DRIV/PASS FRONT & SIDE AIRBAGS
.CAST ALUMINUM WHEELS-18
3.55 ELECTRONIC LOCKING AXLE
.TAILGATE STEP
.SKID PLATES
.LT275/70R18E BSW ALL TERRAIN
LED ROOF CLEARANCE LIGHTS
STAR WHITE METALLIC TRI-COAT
TIRES: LT275/70RX18E BSW A/T (4) -inc: Spare may not be the same as road tire
BLACK ONYX
ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS W/O CARPET
12400# GVWR PACKAGE
ALL WEATHER MATS W/O CARPT MAT
STAR WHITE
.UPFITTER SWITCHES
FLEET FUEL FILL DELETE -inc: Credit varies, Contact Fleet Headquarters (1-800-668-5515) for details
FRONT LICENSE PLATE BRACKET -inc: Standard in British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Ontario and Saskatchewan
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE -inc: Note: Specially tuned shocks intended for significant off-road usage will result in a firmer ride than may be desired when the vehicle is used for primarily highway driving, Hill Descent Control, Premium Off-Road Shocks, Tran...
.TOW TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE
LEATHER TRM 40/CNSOL/40 SEAT
.SIRIUS XM W/360L
.B&O PREMIUM AUDIO
10-SPEED AUTOMATIC 10R140
410 AMP ALTERNATOR
DUAL BATTERY
.POWER RUNNING BOARD
BLACK ONYX, LEATHER HEATED/VENTILATED LUXURY CAPTAIN'S CHAIRS -inc: monotone leather insert, 2-way adjustable driver/passenger headrests, 8-way power adjuster driver and 8-way power front passenger (includes power lumbar), Flow-Through Centre Console (...
TRANSMISSION: TORQSHIFT 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: SelectShift and selectable drive modes: normal, eco, slippery roads, tow/haul and off-road
LARIAT ULTIMATE PACKAGE -inc: Ford Co-Pilot 360 2.0, rear view camera, reverse brake assist and reverse sensing system, Lane-Keeping System, lane-keeping alert, lane-keeping aid and driver alert, Pre-Collision Assist, Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB),...
WHEELS: 18" BRIGHT MACHINED & CARBONIZED GREY ALUM -inc: Painted
CV LOT MANAGEMENT
ENGINE: 6.7L 4V OHV POWER STROKE V8 TURBO DIESEL B20 -inc: manual push-button engine-exhaust braking, Operator Commanded Regeneration (OCR) and intelligent oil-life monitor, 181 Litre (48 Gallon) Fuel Tank, 410 Amp Dual Alternators, 250 Amp + 160 Amp, ...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Jacobson Ford
2017 RAM 1500 SPORT 122,977 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2024 Ford Escape ST-Line 48,263 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2025 Jeep Wrangler Willys 5,637 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Email Jacobson Ford
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jacobson Ford
Salmon Arm
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
Call Dealer
(250) 832-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Jacobson Ford
(250) 832-2101
2023 Ford F-350