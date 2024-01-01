2023 Ford F-450

PTC Supplemental Heater

Jack

PARTIAL GAS FILL

JOB #2 ORDER

.REVERSE SENSING SYSTEM

LEATHER 40/CONSOLE/40 SEAT

.DRIV/PASS FRONT & SIDE AIRBAGS

STAR WHITE METALLIC TRI-COAT

ALL WEATHER MATS W/CARPT MATS

14000# GVWR PACKAGE

.LIMITED TRIM

STAR WHITE

.POLISHED ALUMINUM 19.5 WHEELS

225/70R19.5G BSW TRACTION

.4.30 RATIO LIMITED SLIP AXLE

FLEET FUEL FILL DELETE -inc: Credit varies, Contact Fleet Headquarters (1-800-668-5515) for details

FRONT LICENSE PLATE BRACKET -inc: Standard in British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Ontario and Saskatchewan

ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS -inc: carpeted floor mats

Tires: 225/70Rx19.5G BSW Traction -inc: Spare may not be the same as road tire

.SIRIUS XM W/360L

.B&O PREMIUM AUDIO

10-SPEED AUTOMATIC 10R140

TRANSMISSION: TORQSHIFT 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: SelectShift and selectable drive modes: normal, eco, slippery roads, tow/haul and off-road

ADMIRAL BLUE LIGHT SLATE

.6.7 HI OUTPUT PS V8 DIESEL

ADMIRAL BLUE/LIGHT SLATE, UNIQUE LIMITED LEATHER SEATS -inc: multicontour heated/ventilated seating, 4-way adjustable driver/passenger headrests, 8-way power driver adjuster and 8-way power front passenger (includes power lumbar), 60/40 heated rear ben...