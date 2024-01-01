$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2023 Ford F-550
Super Duty DRW XLT
2023 Ford F-550
Super Duty DRW XLT
Location
Jacobson Ford
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
(250) 832-2101
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
200KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1FD0W5HT0PED25654
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Body Style Commercial
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 200 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Packages
Z1
3S
39S
559
99T
44G
TGJ
X4L
153
166
17V
52S
535
54F
63A
68M
693
76C
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Dual Rear Wheels
Trailer Wiring Harness
HD shock absorbers
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Upfitter Switches
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Auto Locking Hubs
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Firm Suspension
Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
78-Amp/Hr 750CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Limited Slip w/4.30 Axle Ratio
151.4 L Fuel Tank
Towing Equipment -inc: Brake Controller and Trailer Sway Control
GVWR: 8,165 kgs (18,000 lbs) Payload Package
Dual 250 Amp Alternator
4771.8 Kgs Maximum Payload
Exterior
Fog Lights
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Chrome Grille
Fixed rear window
Black door handles
Front splash guards
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Black fender flares
Cab Clearance lights
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Aluminum Panels
Chrome Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
Manual Extendable Trailer Style Mirrors
Wheels: 19.5" Argent Painted Steel
Autolamp Auto On/Off Reflector Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Interior
Compass
Driver Information Centre
Manual air conditioning
Illuminated locking glove box
Front centre armrest w/storage
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 120V AC Power Outlets
Full Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 120V AC Power Outlets
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
FordPass Connect 5G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and Locking 1st Row Underseat Storage
Media / Nav / Comm
Fixed antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Safety
Lane Departure Warning
Rear child safety locks
Driveline Traction Control
Side impact beams
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters
Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Additional Features
PTC Supplemental Heater
CARPET DELETE
EXTERIOR BACK-UP ALARM
Oxford White
6.7L POWER STROKE V8 DIESEL
PARTIAL GAS FILL
XLT VALUE PACKAGE
JOB #2 ORDER
.HEATED FRONT SEATS
POWERSCOPE TRAILER TOW MIRROR
.REMOTE START
.DRIV/PASS FRONT & SIDE AIRBAGS
.XLT TRIM
.SIRIUSXM SAT RADIO
.FOG LAMPS
.ADJUSTABLE GAS/BRAKE PEDAL
40/20/40 CLOTH SEAT
HIGH CAPACITY TRAILER TOW PKG
UTILITY LIGHTING SYSTEM
Payload Plus Package Upgrade
INTERIOR WORK SURFACE
.AM/FM STEREO/CLOCK
.TRANS POWER TAKE-OFF PROVIS
4.30 RATIO LIMITED SLIP AXLE
.8-WAY POWER SEAT-DRIVER
MEDIUM DARK SLATE
LESS TIRE INFLATION MONITOR
19500# GVWR PACKAGE
225/70R19.5G BSW ALL POSITION
CARPET DELETE -inc: Replaced w/black flooring
FLEET FUEL FILL DELETE -inc: Credit varies, Contact Fleet Headquarters (1-800-668-5515) for details
FRONT LICENSE PLATE BRACKET -inc: Standard in British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Ontario and Saskatchewan
TIRES: 225/70RX19.5G BSW A/P -inc: Spare may not be the same as the road tire
GVWR: 8,845 KGS (19,500 LBS) PAYLOAD PACKAGE -inc: upgraded frame, upgraded rear-axle, low deflection/high capacity rear springs and 14,706 lbs, max rear GAWR, Note: See Super Duty Supplemental Reference Manual for further details on GVWR
HIGH CAPACITY TRAILER TOW PACKAGE -inc: upgraded rear axle, Increases GCWR from 32,500 lbs, to 40,000 lbs, Note: Salesperson's Portfolio or Trailer Towing Guide should be consulted for specific trailer towing or camper limits and corresponding required...
10-SPEED AUTOMATIC 10R140
TRANSMISSION: TORQSHIFT 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: 10R140 w/neutral idle, SelectShift and selectable drive modes: normal, tow/haul, eco, slippery roads and off-road
EXTERIOR BACKUP ALARM
.REAR WINDOW DEFROST
MEDIUM DARK SLATE, CLOTH 40/20/40 SPLIT BENCH SEAT W/RECLINE -inc: fold down centre armrest w/2 cupholders, lift up centre-seat w/locking storage, powerpoint, driver's side manual lumbar and 2-way adjustable driver/passenger headrests
POWERSCOPE TRAILER TOW MIRRORS W/HEAT -inc: power telescoping, autofold w/power heated glass, heated convex spotter mirror, integrated clearance lights/turn signals, memory and high-intensity LED security approach lamps, Utility Lighting System, LED si...
UTILITY LIGHTING SYSTEM -inc: LED side-mirror spotlights
ENGINE: 6.7L 4V OHV POWER STROKE V8 TURBO DIESEL B20 -inc: Operator Commanded Regeneration (OCR), transmission mounted live drive and stationary mode PTO, 27 litre (7.2 gallon) plastic urea tank, urea gauge and intelligent oil life monitor, Limited Sli...
CV LOT MANAGEMENT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Jacobson Ford
2023 Ford F-550 Super Duty DRW XLT 200 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2019 Ford F-150 Lariat 14 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 88,135 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Email Jacobson Ford
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jacobson Ford
Salmon Arm
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
Call Dealer
(250) 832-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Jacobson Ford
(250) 832-2101
2023 Ford F-550