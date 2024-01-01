2023 Ford F-550

PTC Supplemental Heater

CARPET DELETE

EXTERIOR BACK-UP ALARM

Oxford White

6.7L POWER STROKE V8 DIESEL

PARTIAL GAS FILL

XLT VALUE PACKAGE

JOB #2 ORDER

.HEATED FRONT SEATS

POWERSCOPE TRAILER TOW MIRROR

.REMOTE START

.DRIV/PASS FRONT & SIDE AIRBAGS

.XLT TRIM

.SIRIUSXM SAT RADIO

.FOG LAMPS

.ADJUSTABLE GAS/BRAKE PEDAL

40/20/40 CLOTH SEAT

HIGH CAPACITY TRAILER TOW PKG

UTILITY LIGHTING SYSTEM

Payload Plus Package Upgrade

INTERIOR WORK SURFACE

.AM/FM STEREO/CLOCK

.TRANS POWER TAKE-OFF PROVIS

4.30 RATIO LIMITED SLIP AXLE

.8-WAY POWER SEAT-DRIVER

MEDIUM DARK SLATE

LESS TIRE INFLATION MONITOR

19500# GVWR PACKAGE

225/70R19.5G BSW ALL POSITION

CARPET DELETE -inc: Replaced w/black flooring

FLEET FUEL FILL DELETE -inc: Credit varies, Contact Fleet Headquarters (1-800-668-5515) for details

FRONT LICENSE PLATE BRACKET -inc: Standard in British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Ontario and Saskatchewan

TIRES: 225/70RX19.5G BSW A/P -inc: Spare may not be the same as the road tire

GVWR: 8,845 KGS (19,500 LBS) PAYLOAD PACKAGE -inc: upgraded frame, upgraded rear-axle, low deflection/high capacity rear springs and 14,706 lbs, max rear GAWR, Note: See Super Duty Supplemental Reference Manual for further details on GVWR

HIGH CAPACITY TRAILER TOW PACKAGE -inc: upgraded rear axle, Increases GCWR from 32,500 lbs, to 40,000 lbs, Note: Salesperson's Portfolio or Trailer Towing Guide should be consulted for specific trailer towing or camper limits and corresponding required...

10-SPEED AUTOMATIC 10R140

TRANSMISSION: TORQSHIFT 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: 10R140 w/neutral idle, SelectShift and selectable drive modes: normal, tow/haul, eco, slippery roads and off-road

EXTERIOR BACKUP ALARM

.REAR WINDOW DEFROST

MEDIUM DARK SLATE, CLOTH 40/20/40 SPLIT BENCH SEAT W/RECLINE -inc: fold down centre armrest w/2 cupholders, lift up centre-seat w/locking storage, powerpoint, driver's side manual lumbar and 2-way adjustable driver/passenger headrests

POWERSCOPE TRAILER TOW MIRRORS W/HEAT -inc: power telescoping, autofold w/power heated glass, heated convex spotter mirror, integrated clearance lights/turn signals, memory and high-intensity LED security approach lamps, Utility Lighting System, LED si...

UTILITY LIGHTING SYSTEM -inc: LED side-mirror spotlights

ENGINE: 6.7L 4V OHV POWER STROKE V8 TURBO DIESEL B20 -inc: Operator Commanded Regeneration (OCR), transmission mounted live drive and stationary mode PTO, 27 litre (7.2 gallon) plastic urea tank, urea gauge and intelligent oil life monitor, Limited Sli...