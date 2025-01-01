$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 Ford MAVERICK
XLT
Location
Jacobson Ford
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
(250) 832-2101
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
34,545KM
VIN 3FTTW8E33PRA66467
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour AREA 51
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 34,545 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
KU
7B
300A
993
445
X29
16C
54L
86B
19W
693
153
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
GVWR: TBD
2.91 Axle Ratio
Axle Ratio: TBD
52 L Fuel Tank
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Regenerative 150 Amp Alternator
45-Amp/Hr 390CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
680.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Engine: 2.5L Hybrid -inc: auto stop/start technology
Lithium Ion (li-Ion) Traction Battery 1.1 kWh Capacity
Interior
Compass
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Rear centre armrest
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Automatic Air Conditioning
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel
KEYPAD
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Passenger Seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Analog Appearance
Full Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Premium Cloth Rear Seat
Interior Trim -inc: Coloured Instrument Panel Insert, Coloured Door Panel Insert and Other Interior Accents
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Exterior
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Fixed rear window
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
integrated storage
Black rear step bumper
Fixed interval wipers
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Grille w/Metal-Look Bar
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Power Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Autolamp Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Media / Nav / Comm
Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
Additional Features
CLOTH
Blue
EQUIPMENT GROUP
PARTIAL GAS FILL
JOB #2 ORDER
.XLT TRIM
Ford Co-Pilot360
AREA 51
EQUIPMENT GROUP 300A STANDARD
FRONT & REAR FLOOR LINERS W/O CARPET MATS
XLT Luxury Package
FLR LNRS WITHOUT CARPETED MATS
.POWER 8-WAY DRIVER SEAT
.FULL SIZE SPARE TIRE
FRONT LICENSE PLATE BRACKET -inc: Standard in provinces where required by law, optional to all others
TRANSMISSION: AUTOMATIC CONTINUOUS VARIABLE (CVT)
.TRAILER TOWING HITCH
.2.5L HYBRID ENGINE
.AUTO TRANS
4G LTE WI-FI HOTSPOT REMOVAL
NAVY PIER/MEDIUM SLATE, UNIQUE CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS -inc: 6-way manual adjustable driver, 4-way manual adjustable passenger, front floor console w/eShifter, armrest and storage bin
FORD CO-PILOT360 -inc: Full Size Spare Tire (215/60R17), BLIS w/Cross-Traffic Alert, Lane-Keeping System, lane-keeping aid, Lane-Keeping Alert and driver alert system
CV LOT MANAGEMENT
XLT LUXURY PACKAGE -inc: 6-Way Manual Passenger Seat, Heated Wiper Park, Soft Vinyl Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel, 400W Inverter w/USB Console Rear, Cab and bed includes cubby cover, 8-Way Power Driver Seat, Full Size Spare Tire (215/60R17), Heated Mir...
2023 Ford MAVERICK