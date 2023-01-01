$53,405+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2023 Ford Ranger
XLT
2023 Ford Ranger
XLT
Location
Jacobson Ford
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
(250) 832-2101
$53,405
+ taxes & licensing
11,411KM
Used
VIN 1FTER4FH9PLE12894
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Carbonized Grey Metallic
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 11,411 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
M7
LH
302A
99H
44U
67J
914
76J
17A
51D
53R
693
87W
153
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
3.73 Axle Ratio
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
150 amp alternator
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Auto Locking Hubs
68.1 L Fuel Tank
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Engine: 2.3L EcoBoost
GVWR: 2,744 kgs (6,050 lbs)
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Transmission: Electronic 10-Speed SelectShift Auto
70-Amp/Hr 700CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Auto Start-Stop Technology
Engine: 2.3L EcoBoost w/o Auto Start Stop
729.8 Kgs Maximum Payload
Exterior
Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Grille w/Metal-Look Surround
Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Wheels: 17" Silver-Painted Aluminum
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Autolamp Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Auto High-Beam Daytime Running Lights Preference Setting Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Interior
Compass
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Locking glove box
Rear centre armrest
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Passenger visor vanity mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Tracker System
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Full Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Cabback Insulator and Chrome Interior Accents
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Full Folding Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Passenger Seat
FordPass Connect 4G LTE WiFi Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Convenience
TRAILER TOW PACKAGE
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) and Rear Collision Warning
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Collision Warning-Front
BLIS with Trailer Tow Coverage Blind Spot
Media / Nav / Comm
Integrated roof antenna
Radio w/Seek-Scan and Speed Compensated Volume Control
Additional Features
TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE
Black Appearance Package
Premium cloth seats
EQUIPMENT GROUP
PARTIAL GAS FILL
.XLT SERIES
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE
.REMOTE START SYSTEM
.SKID PLATES
.2.3L ECOBOOST ENGINE
EBONY INTERIOR TRIM
.ELEC 10-SPEED AUTO TRANS
CARBONIZED GREY METALLIC
265/60R18 OFF-RD A/T OWL TIRE
.ELECTRONIC-LOCKING DIFF
.SLIDING REAR WINDOW W/DEF
.ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL
.FORWARD SENSING SYSTEM
CARBONIZED GREY
.BEDLINER-TOUGHBED SPRAYIN
.RUNNING BOARDS-5 RECT-BLACK
.110 AC POWER OUTLET
.OFF-ROAD TUNED SUSPENSION
.TRAIL CONTROL SYSTEM
.18 BLACK PAINTED ALUM WHEEL
FLR LINERS ALL WEATHER MATS
.SYNC3,SIRIUSXM,NAVIGATION
AUTO START-STOP REMOVAL
.REAR PARKING SENSORS
TRAILER TOW PACKAGE -inc: towing capability up to 7,500 lbs and 4-pin/7-pin wiring harness, Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver,
FRONT LICENSE PLATE BRACKET -inc: Standard in provinces where required by law, optional to all others
TRAY STYLE FLOOR LINER -inc: Does not include front and rear carpeted matching floor mats
LIGHT STONE/EBONY, FRONT PREMIUM CLOTH BUCKET SEATS -inc: 8-way manual adjustable driver including lumbar, 6-way manual adjustable passenger, manual reclining, flow-through console and floor shift
BLACK APPEARANCE PACKAGE -inc: black sill plates, Black Mesh Grille w/Black Painted Surround, 5" Rectangular Black Running Boards, Wheels: 18" Black Painted Aluminum, black centre cap, Dark Box Decal, Tough Bed Spray-In Bedliner, Body-Colour Painted Fr...
4G LTE WI-FI HOTSPOT REMOVAL
TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE -inc: Front Parking Sensors, Adaptive Cruise Control, Voice-Activated Navigation, pinch-to-zoom capability, SiriusXM Traffic and Travel Link, Note: SiriusXM Traffic and Travel Link service includes a 3-month subscription, Available i...
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE -inc: exposed steel bash plate, Tires: 265/65R17 A/T OWL, Terrain Management System, Trail Control, Electronic-Locking Rear Differential, 17" Spare Conventional Aluminum Wheel, Off-Road Screen in Cluster, Off-Road Tuned Suspension,...
EQUIPMENT GROUP 302A HIGH -inc: Manual-Sliding Rear Window, XLT Sport Appearance Package, body-colour fender vent badge, Magnetic Painted Fender Vent Surround, Sport Box Decal, Wheels: 17" Magnetic Painted Aluminum, Black Mesh Grille w/Magnetic Painted...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Jacobson Ford
Salmon Arm
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
2023 Ford Ranger