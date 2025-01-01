$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 Ford Transit
Cargo Van BASE
Location
Jacobson Ford
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
(250) 832-2101
Used
VIN 1FTBR3UG0PKA68479
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Features
Packages
998
44U
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Permanent locking hubs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Single stainless steel exhaust
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Electric Power-Assist Steering
70-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
250 Amp Alternator
95 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 9,070 lbs
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
1510.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Gas-Pressurized Front Shock Absorbers and HD Gas-Pressurized Rear Shock Absorbers
Interior
Driver Information Centre
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Front Cupholder
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
4-Way Passenger Seat
Front Cloth Headliner
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer and Trip Odometer
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Front Only Vinyl/Rubber Floor Covering
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints
4-Way Driver Seat
Partial Floor Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Driver Alert
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Exterior
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black grille
Black door handles
Steel spare wheel
Black front bumper
Light tinted glass
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Laminated Glass
Split Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access
Black Rear Bumper w/1 Tow Hook
Tires: 235/65R16C 121/119 R AS BSW
NON-METALLIC PAINT
Black Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter
Media / Nav / Comm
Fixed antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Streaming Audio
Safety
Side impact beams
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Additional Features
ENGINE: 3.5L PFDI V6 FLEX-FUEL
TRANSMISSION: 10-SPD AUTOMATIC W/OD & SELECTSHIFT
Transmission: 10-Spd Automatic w/OD & SelectShift -inc: auxiliary transmission oil cooler
ENGINE: 3.5L ECOBOOST V6 -inc: auto start-stop technology, 3.73 Limited-Slip Axle Ratio
