2023 Lexus UX

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Hybrid

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 8,022 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Single stainless steel exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Hybrid Electric Motor Battery w/Run Down Protection 40 L Fuel Tank Nickel Metal Hydride Traction Battery GVWR: 2,110 kgs (4,652 lbs) Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel 3.605 Axle Ratio Transmission: Electronically Controlled (eCVT) -inc: Continuously variable Engine: 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC w/VVT-i -inc: direct injection D4-S 404.0 Kgs Maximum Payload Interior Immobilizer Compass PERIMETER ALARM Locking glove box Driver foot rest Full Cloth Headliner Front Centre Armrest Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Driver And Passenger Door Bins Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats 2 12V DC Power Outlets Front And Rear Map Lights Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Folding Cargo Cover Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Passenger Seat Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Fixed Front Head Restraints and Manual Foldable Rear Head Restraints Digital/Analog Appearance Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert, Metal-Look Interior Accents and Washi Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard Safety Back-Up Camera Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Blind Spot Monitor (BSM) Blind Spot Collision Mitigation-Front Driver Monitoring-Alert Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag, Driver And Passenger Cushion Front Airbag Lane Tracing Assist (LTA) Lexus Safety System+ 2.5 and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) Exterior SPLASH GUARDS Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Black grille w/chrome accents Lip Spoiler Light tinted glass LED brakelights Body-Coloured Front Bumper Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Roof Rack Rails Only Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Composite Panels Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents Body-Coloured Fender Flares Tires: P225/50R18 Runflat Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Media / Nav / Comm Integrated roof antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front turn-by-turn navigation directions Real-Time Traffic Display Streaming Audio

