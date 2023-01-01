Menu
2023 Lexus UX

8,022 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Jacobson Ford

(250) 832-2101

2023 Lexus UX

2023 Lexus UX

UX 250H

2023 Lexus UX

UX 250H

Jacobson Ford

160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6

(250) 832-2101

  1. 10456674
  2. 10456674
  3. 10456674
8,022KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10456674
  • Stock #: 0P9386
  • VIN: JTHB9JBH4P2065714

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 8,022 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Hybrid Electric Motor
Battery w/Run Down Protection
40 L Fuel Tank
Nickel Metal Hydride Traction Battery
GVWR: 2,110 kgs (4,652 lbs)
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
3.605 Axle Ratio
Transmission: Electronically Controlled (eCVT) -inc: Continuously variable
Engine: 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC w/VVT-i -inc: direct injection D4-S
404.0 Kgs Maximum Payload

Interior

Immobilizer
Compass
PERIMETER ALARM
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Folding Cargo Cover
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Passenger Seat
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Fixed Front Head Restraints and Manual Foldable Rear Head Restraints
Digital/Analog Appearance
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert, Metal-Look Interior Accents and Washi Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Blind Spot Monitor (BSM) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag, Driver And Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
Lane Tracing Assist (LTA)
Lexus Safety System+ 2.5 and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)

Exterior

SPLASH GUARDS
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Black grille w/chrome accents
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Roof Rack Rails Only
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Composite Panels
Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents
Body-Coloured Fender Flares
Tires: P225/50R18 Runflat
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
turn-by-turn navigation directions
Real-Time Traffic Display
Streaming Audio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

