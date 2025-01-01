$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2023 Lincoln Nautilus
RESERVE
Location
Jacobson Ford
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
(250) 832-2101
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
51,291KM
VIN 2LMPJ8KP7PBL03550
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 51,291 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Battery w/Run Down Protection
68.1 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: TBD
3.80 Axle Ratio
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Interior
Compass
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Keypad
Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
8-Way Passenger Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Steering Wheel Controls
Digital/Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Door Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Leather Rear Seat
Connected Navigation (3-year trial) Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Exterior
Deep Tinted Glass
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Lip Spoiler
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Laminated Glass
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Chrome Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Chrome Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass Panoramic Vista Roof 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster
Safety
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Rear Collision Warning
Automatic Emergency Braking
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) Blind Spot
Media / Nav / Comm
Window grid antenna
digital signal processor
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Regular Amplifier
Real-Time Traffic Display
Streaming Audio
13 Speakers
Additional Features
Luxury Package
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
2023 Lincoln Nautilus