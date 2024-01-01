$93,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2023 Porsche Macan
GTS
2023 Porsche Macan
GTS
Location
Jacobson Ford
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
(250) 832-2101
$93,995
+ taxes & licensing
24,543KM
Used
VIN WP1AF2A56PLB55443
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 24,543 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Engine Oil Cooler
Permanent locking hubs
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Electric Power-Assist Steering
75 L Fuel Tank
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Regenerative Alternator
92-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Black Tailpipe Finisher
4.67 AXLE RATIO
Full-Time All-Wheel
Engine: 2.9L Twin-Turbo V6
GVWR: 2,580 kgs (5,689 lbs)
584.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Interior
Cruise Control
Immobilizer
Cargo Net
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Delay Off Interior Lighting
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Memory Settings Include
Passenger Seat
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Piano Black/Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Memory Package -inc: memory function for driver and passenger seat position settings, steering column, both exterior mirrors and other personalized in-car settings
Exterior
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Black Bodyside Insert
Aluminum Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Wheels w/Black Accents w/Locks
Body-Coloured Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Safety
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
ParkAssist Front And Rear Parking Sensors
Media / Nav / Comm
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Audio Theft Deterrent
Real-Time Traffic Display
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
Radio: Porsche Communication Management (PCM) -inc: sound package plus w/10 speakers and 150 watts, 10.9-inch TFT display, AM/FM double tuner radio, MP3 compatibility, navigation module, mobile phone preparation, audio interfaces and voice control syst...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Jacobson Ford
Salmon Arm
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
2023 Porsche Macan