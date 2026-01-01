$32,999+ taxes & licensing
2024 Ford Bronco Sport
Big Bend
2024 Ford Bronco Sport
Big Bend
Location
Jacobson Ford
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
(250) 832-2101
$32,999
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Cactus Grey
- Interior Colour EBONY, ACTIVEX TRIMMED FRONT HEATED BUCKET SEATS
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 44,736 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2024 Ford Bronco Sport is ready to turn heads and tackle any adventure you have planned. Finished in a striking Cactus Grey with the rugged Big Bend trim, it pairs bold style with everyday versatility. With just 44,736 km on the odometer, this Bronco Sport still shows great overall condition. It comes equipped with 4-wheel drive, a punchy 1.5L EcoBoost engine, and handy extras like a wireless charging pad and rear parking sensors. Stop by Jacobson Ford today for a test drive and see why this Bronco Sport is the perfect fit for you.
Vehicle Features
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Mechanical
Exterior
Interior
Convenience
Safety
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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Email Jacobson Ford
Jacobson Ford
Salmon Arm
Call Dealer
(250) 832-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
(250) 832-2101