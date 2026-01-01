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<p>This 2024 Ford Bronco Sport is ready to turn heads and tackle any adventure you have planned. Finished in a striking Cactus Grey with the rugged Big Bend trim, it pairs bold style with everyday versatility. With just 44,736 km on the odometer, this Bronco Sport still shows great overall condition. It comes equipped with 4-wheel drive, a punchy 1.5L EcoBoost engine, and handy extras like a wireless charging pad and rear parking sensors. Stop by Jacobson Ford today for a test drive and see why this Bronco Sport is the perfect fit for you.</p>

2024 Ford Bronco Sport

44,736 KM

Details Description Features

$32,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Ford Bronco Sport

Big Bend

Watch This Vehicle
14509141

2024 Ford Bronco Sport

Big Bend

Location

Jacobson Ford

160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6

(250) 832-2101

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Contact Seller
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Sale

$32,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
44,736KM
VIN 3FMCR9B68RRF46935

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Cactus Grey
  • Interior Colour EBONY, ACTIVEX TRIMMED FRONT HEATED BUCKET SEATS
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 44,736 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2024 Ford Bronco Sport is ready to turn heads and tackle any adventure you have planned. Finished in a striking Cactus Grey with the rugged Big Bend trim, it pairs bold style with everyday versatility. With just 44,736 km on the odometer, this Bronco Sport still shows great overall condition. It comes equipped with 4-wheel drive, a punchy 1.5L EcoBoost engine, and handy extras like a wireless charging pad and rear parking sensors. Stop by Jacobson Ford today for a test drive and see why this Bronco Sport is the perfect fit for you.

Vehicle Features

Packages

153
448
50C
53B
66B
693
86B
96B
996
NE
QH

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
CLASS II TRAILER TOW PACKAGE
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Short And Long Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
61 L Fuel Tank
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
GVWR: 2,100 kgs (4,630 lbs)
3.80 Axle Ratio
Engine: 1.5L EcoBoost -inc: auto start-stop technology
760CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection

Exterior

Fog Lights
Deep Tinted Glass
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
Steel spare wheel
Black rear bumper
Black front bumper
LED brakelights
Grey grille
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black Side Windows Trim
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Autolamp Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Flip-Up Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster

Interior

Compass
Driver Information Centre
glove box
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
6-Way Driver Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Vinyl/Rubber Floor Trim
Passenger Seat
Voice Activated Automatic Air Conditioning
Analog Appearance
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Cloth Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
FordPass Connect Tracker System

Convenience

CONVENIENCE PACKAGE

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Cross-Traffic Alert
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Media / Nav / Comm

6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio

Additional Features

EBONY
PARTIAL GAS FILL
.1.5L ECOBOOST ENGINE
.8-SPD AUTO TRANSMISSION
.UNIVERSAL GARAGE DOOR OPENER
.WIRELESS CHARGING PAD
CACTUS GREY
FLR LINERS FR-RR W/O CRPT MTS
CLOTH W/EASY CLEAN MATERIAL
FRONT & REAR FLOOR LINERS W/O CARPET MATS
.REAR PARKING SENSORS
CLASS II TRAILER TOW PACKAGE W/TRAILER SWAY CONTROL -inc: full size spare
2ND ROW RUBBERIZED SEAT BACKS
.LED FOG LAMPS
CV LOT MANAGEMENT
BLACK DIAMOND OFF ROAD PKG
.17 CARBON GREY-PNT ALUM WHEEL
.UNDERBODY PROTECTION
.BLACK DIAMOND GRAPHIC PACKAGE
BLACK DIAMOND OFF-ROAD PACKAGE -inc: Black Diamond Graphic Package, Tires: 225/65R17 Continental A/T, Wheels: 17" Carbonized Grey-Painted Low Gloss, Aluminum, Underbody Protection
2ND ROW CARPETED SEATBACK -inc: rubberized seatback mat
EBONY, UNIQUE CLOTH HEATED FRONT BUCKET SEATS -inc: easy to clean cloth, 8-way power driver's (fore/aft, up/down, recline, lumbar) and 4-way manual passenger (fore/aft w/manual recline) seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Jacobson Ford

Jacobson Ford

Salmon Arm

160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6

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(250) 832-XXXX

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(250) 832-2101

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$32,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Jacobson Ford

(250) 832-2101

2024 Ford Bronco Sport