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2024 Ford Expedition
Timberline
2024 Ford Expedition
Timberline
Location
Jacobson Ford
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
(250) 832-2101
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
12,196KM
VIN 1FMJU1RG5REA72693
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 12,196 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Exterior
Fog Lights
Deep Tinted Glass
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Running Boards/Side Steps
Grey grille
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Body-Coloured Bodyside Cladding
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Paint w/Badging
Stainless Steel Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Tires: 265/70R18E All-Terrain BSW
Wheels: 18" Ebony-Painted
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Flip-Up Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster
Interior
Compass
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Cargo Net
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Front Centre Armrest
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Rear cupholder
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Front And Rear Map Lights
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Tracker System
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Keypad
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
8-Way Driver Seat
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Auxiliary Rear Heater and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
6-Way Passenger Seat
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Digital/Analog Appearance
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet
Rear Carpet Floor Trim
Mechanical
Trailer Wiring Harness
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
150 amp alternator
Electronic Transfer Case
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
HD gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Auto Locking Hubs
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Off-Road Suspension
3 Skid Plates
88 L Fuel Tank
72-Amp/Hr 675CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control
Engine: 3.5L V6 EcoBoost High Output -inc: auto start-stop technology
ControlTrac w/3.73 eLSD -inc: 2-speed automatic 4WD w/neutral towing capability
GVWR: 3,379 kgs (7,449 lbs)
735.7 Kgs Maximum Payload
Media / Nav / Comm
6 Speakers
Window grid antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Real-Time Traffic Display
Streaming Audio
Safety
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) Blind Spot
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Restricted Driving Mode/Alerts
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Email Jacobson Ford
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Jacobson Ford
Salmon Arm
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
Call Dealer
(250) 832-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Jacobson Ford
(250) 832-2101
2024 Ford Expedition