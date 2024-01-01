$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2024 Ford F-150
Tremor
2024 Ford F-150
Tremor
Location
Jacobson Ford
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
(250) 832-2101
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
13,000KM
VIN 1FTFW4L86RFA75653
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Carbonized Grey Metallic
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 13,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
M7
NB
402A
998
44G
153
41H
43V
63X
693
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Trailer Wiring Harness
HD shock absorbers
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Upfitter Switches
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Auto Locking Hubs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
200 Amp Alternator
136.3 L Fuel Tank
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
3 Skid Plates
80-Amp/Hr 800CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Black Tailpipe Finisher
Engine: 3.5L V6 EcoBoost -inc: auto start/stop technology system
GVWR: 7,050 lbs (3,197 kgs)
787.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Exterior
Fog Lights
Running Boards
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
integrated storage
Black Side Windows Trim
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Panels
Power Rear Window w/Defroster
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Clearcoat Paint w/Decal
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Wheels: 18" Alloy w/Dark Matte Finish
Tires: 275/70R18 All-Terrain
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Autolamp Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Interior
Compass
PERIMETER ALARM
Locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
KEYPAD
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Mobile hotspot internet access
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Remote Releases -Inc: Keyfob Cargo Access
TWIN PANEL MOONROOF
Passenger Seat
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Leatherette Steering Wheel
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Cabback Insulator and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Digital/Analog Appearance
1 12V DC Power Outlet and 4 120V AC Power Outlets
Connected Navigation Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 1 12V DC Power Outlet and 4 120V AC Power Outlets
Media / Nav / Comm
Fixed antenna
Safety
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Front Camera w/Washer
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Reverse Sensing System Rear Parking Sensors
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Reverse Camera Back-Up Camera
Cargo Bed Camera
Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) Blind Spot
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Additional Features
BLACK
3.5L V6 ECOBOOST ENGINE
EQUIPMENT GROUP
PARTIAL GAS FILL
JOB #2 ORDER
7050# GVWR PACKAGE
ELECTRONIC 10-SPD AUTO
3.73 ELECTRONIC LOCK RR AXLE
CARBONIZED GREY METALLIC
.WIRELESS CHARGING PAD
.INTEGRATED TRLR BRAKE CNTRL
FRONT LICENSE PLATE BRACKET -inc: Standard in provinces where required
FLEET FUEL FILL DELETE -inc: Credit varies, Contact Fleet Headquarters (1-800-668-5515) for details
.TREMOR SERIES
.18 ALLOY W/ DARK MATTE FINISH
.275/70R 18 ALL-TERRAIN
UNIQUE LEATHER 40/CONSOLE/40
.PARTITIONED FOLD-FLAT STORAGE
BLACK, UNIQUE TREMOR LEATHER-TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS -inc: heated and ventilated memory drivers seat, 10-way power seat, multi-adjustable power front passenger seat (power lumbar driver/passenger), flow-through console and floor shifter
CV LOT MANAGEMENT
BLUECRUISE EQUIP: 90DAY TRIAL
TRANSMISSION: ELECTRONIC 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: SelectShift w/progressive range select and selectable drive modes: normal, ECO, sport, tow/haul, slippery, deep snow/sand and mud/rut
.MOBILE OFFICE PACKAGE
.B&O UNLEASHED SOUND SYS 14SPKR
PRO ACCESS TAILGATE REMOVAL
PRO ACCESS TAILGATE REMOVAL -inc: Bed utility content will revert to the Job 1 offering which included the tailgate step
LESS ONBOARDSCALE/SMART HITCH
.BED UTILITY PACKAGE
.TOW/HAUL PACKAGE
.FRONT AXLE W/TORSEN DIFF
EQUIPMENT GROUP 402A HIGH -inc: Power-Adjustable Pedals, Bed Utility Package, Tailgate Step w/Tailgate Work Surface, LED Box Lighting, 4 Pick-up Box Tie-Down Plates, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Modular Front Bumper, Mobile Office Package, Wireless ...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Jacobson Ford
Salmon Arm
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
Call Dealer
(250) 832-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Jacobson Ford
(250) 832-2101
2024 Ford F-150