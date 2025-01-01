$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2024 Ford F-150
Tremor
2024 Ford F-150
Tremor
Location
Jacobson Ford
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
(250) 832-2101
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
202KM
VIN 1FTFW4L8XRFC18782
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Iconic Silver
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 202 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
JS
NB
402A
998
44G
153
41H
43V
693
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Trailer Wiring Harness
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Upfitter Switches
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
HD gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
ELECTRONIC LOCKING W/3.73 AXLE RATIO
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Auto Locking Hubs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
200 Amp Alternator
136.3 L Fuel Tank
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
3 Skid Plates
80-Amp/Hr 800CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Black Tailpipe Finisher
Engine: 3.5L V6 EcoBoost -inc: auto start/stop technology system
GVWR: 7,050 lbs (3,197 kgs)
787.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Exterior
Fog Lights
Running Boards
Deep Tinted Glass
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
integrated storage
Black Side Windows Trim
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Panels
Power Rear Window w/Defroster
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
TWIN PANEL MOONROOF
Paint w/Decal
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Wheels: 18" Alloy w/Dark Matte Finish
Tires: 275/70R18 All-Terrain
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Autolamp Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Interior
Compass
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Keypad
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Passenger Seat
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Leatherette Steering Wheel
Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Cabback Insulator and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Digital/Analog Appearance
FordPass Connect 5G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Connected Navigation Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Cab Mounted Cargo Lights
Media / Nav / Comm
Fixed antenna
8 speakers
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
Safety
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Front Camera w/Washer
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Reverse Sensing System Rear Parking Sensors
Cargo Bed Camera
Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) Blind Spot
Reverse Brake Assist
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Reverse Camera Back-Up Camera
Additional Features
BLACK
3.5L V6 ECOBOOST ENGINE
EQUIPMENT GROUP
PARTIAL GAS FILL
JOB #2 ORDER
7050# GVWR PACKAGE
ELECTRONIC 10-SPD AUTO
3.73 ELECTRONIC LOCK RR AXLE
ICONIC SILVER METALLIC
.WIRELESS CHARGING PAD
.INTEGRATED TRLR BRAKE CNTRL
FRONT LICENSE PLATE BRACKET -inc: Standard in provinces where required
FLEET FUEL FILL DELETE -inc: Credit varies, Contact Fleet Headquarters (1-800-668-5515) for details
.TREMOR SERIES
.18 ALLOY W/ DARK MATTE FINISH
.275/70R 18 ALL-TERRAIN
UNIQUE LEATHER 40/CONSOLE/40
.PARTITIONED FOLD-FLAT STORAGE
BLACK, UNIQUE TREMOR LEATHER-TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS -inc: heated and ventilated memory drivers seat, 10-way power seat, multi-adjustable power front passenger seat (power lumbar driver/passenger), flow-through console and floor shifter
CV LOT MANAGEMENT
BLUECRUISE EQUIP: 90DAY TRIAL
TRANSMISSION: ELECTRONIC 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: SelectShift w/progressive range select and selectable drive modes: normal, ECO, sport, tow/haul, slippery, deep snow/sand and mud/rut
.MOBILE OFFICE PACKAGE
.B&O UNLEASHED SOUND SYS 14SPKR
LESS ONBOARDSCALE/SMART HITCH
.BED UTILITY PACKAGE
.TOW/HAUL PACKAGE
.FRONT AXLE W/TORSEN DIFF
PRO ACCESS TAILGATE
EQUIPMENT GROUP 402A HIGH -inc: Power-Adjustable Pedals, Bed Utility Package, Tailgate Step w/Tailgate Work Surface, LED Box Lighting, 4 Pick-up Box Tie-Down Plates, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Modular Front Bumper, Mobile Office Package, Wireless ...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2024 Ford F-150