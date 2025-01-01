$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2024 Ford F-150
XLT
2024 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
Jacobson Ford
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
(250) 832-2101
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
630KM
VIN 1FTFW3L89RKE62229
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Agate Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 630 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
UM
FB
301A
998
44G
XL9
153
193
53T
55A
693
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Trailer Wiring Harness
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
HD gas-pressurized shock absorbers
3.31 AXLE RATIO
Electronic Locking w/3.55 Axle Ratio
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Auto Locking Hubs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
200 Amp Alternator
136.3 L Fuel Tank
70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control
Engine: 3.5L V6 EcoBoost -inc: auto start/stop technology system
GVWR: 7,200 lbs (3,266 kgs)
918.5 Kgs Maximum Payload
Exterior
Fog Lights
Chrome Door Handles
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Cornering Lights
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Chrome rear step bumper
integrated storage
Black grille w/chrome accents
Black Side Windows Trim
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Panels
Chrome Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Autolamp Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Interior
Compass
Driver Information Centre
Locking glove box
Front centre armrest w/storage
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Keypad
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Passenger Seat
Leatherette Steering Wheel
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Cabback Insulator and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Digital/Analog Appearance
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
FordPass Connect 5G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Connected Navigation Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, Locking 1st Row Underseat Storage and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Cab Mounted Cargo Lights
Safety
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Front Camera w/Washer
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Reverse Sensing System Rear Parking Sensors
Cargo Bed Camera
Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) Blind Spot
Reverse Brake Assist
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Reverse Camera Back-Up Camera
Media / Nav / Comm
6 Speakers
Fixed antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
Additional Features
BLACK
FX4 OFF ROAD PACKAGE
3.5L V6 ECOBOOST ENGINE
EQUIPMENT GROUP
3.55 ELECTRONIC LOCK RR AXLE
PARTIAL GAS FILL
JOB #2 ORDER
.XLT SERIES
136 LITRE/ 36 GALLON FUEL TANK
.SKID PLATES
ELECTRONIC 10-SPD AUTO
SPORT CLOTH 40/CONSOLE/40
AGATE BLACK METALLIC
XLT Black Appearance Package
.INTEGRATED TRLR BRAKE CNTRL
7100# GVWR PACKAGE
FRONT LICENSE PLATE BRACKET -inc: Standard in provinces where required
FLEET FUEL FILL DELETE -inc: Credit varies, Contact Fleet Headquarters (1-800-668-5515) for details
.275/65R18 BSW ALL-TERRAIN
CV LOT MANAGEMENT
Tow/Haul Package
XLT SERIES DISCOUNT
TRANSMISSION: ELECTRONIC 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: SelectShift w/progressive range select and selectable drive modes: normal, ECO, sport, tow/haul, slippery, deep snow/sand and mud/rut
BLACK, UNIQUE SPORT CLOTH 40/CONSOLE/40 FRONT-SEATS -inc: power driver/manual passenger lumbar, flow-through console w/floor shift and two (2) USB charge only ports
.18 GLOSS BLACK ALUMINUM WHEEL
XLT BLACK PACK DISCOUNT
EQUIPMENT GROUP 301A STANDARD
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE -inc: Off-Road Tuned Front Shock Absorbers, Skid Plates, fuel tank, transfer case and front differential, Monotube Rear Shocks, Rock Crawl Mode, FX4 Off-Road Decal, Hill Descent Control, Electronic Locking w/3.31 Axle Ratio
TOW/HAUL PACKAGE -inc: Integrated Trailer Brake Controller

Jacobson Ford
Salmon Arm
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
Call Dealer
(250) 832-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Jacobson Ford
(250) 832-2101
2024 Ford F-150