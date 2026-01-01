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2024 Ford F-150
XLT
2024 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
Jacobson Ford
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
(250) 832-2101
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
61,157KM
VIN 1FTFW3L52RFB17574
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 61,157 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
995
44G
302A
XL7
19P
41H
47R
53T
54Y
68L
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Trailer Wiring Harness
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
HD gas-pressurized shock absorbers
3.31 AXLE RATIO
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Auto Locking Hubs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
200 Amp Alternator
136.3 L Fuel Tank
70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control
GVWR: 7,200 lbs (3,266 kgs)
Engine: 5.0L V8 -inc: auto start/stop technology system
918.5 Kgs Maximum Payload
Exterior
Fog Lights
Chrome Door Handles
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Cornering Lights
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Chrome rear step bumper
integrated storage
Black grille w/chrome accents
Black Side Windows Trim
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Panels
Chrome Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Autolamp Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Interior
Compass
Driver Information Centre
Locking glove box
Front centre armrest w/storage
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Keypad
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Passenger Seat
Leatherette Steering Wheel
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Cabback Insulator and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Digital/Analog Appearance
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
FordPass Connect 5G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Connected Navigation Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, Locking 1st Row Underseat Storage and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Cab Mounted Cargo Lights
Safety
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Front Camera w/Washer
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Reverse Sensing System Rear Parking Sensors
Cargo Bed Camera
Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) Blind Spot
Reverse Brake Assist
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Reverse Camera Back-Up Camera
Media / Nav / Comm
6 Speakers
Fixed antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
Additional Features
Engine: 5.0L V8
MANUAL-FOLDING HEATED PWR GLASS TRAILER TOW MIRROR
Transmission: Electronic 10-Speed Automatic
Bed Utility Package
Tow/Haul Package
TRANSMISSION: ELECTRONIC 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: SelectShift w/progressive range select and selectable drive modes: normal, ECO, sport, tow/haul, slippery, deep snow/sand and mud/rut
TRAY STYLE FLOOR LINER W/CARPET MATS
MAX TOW ELECTRONIC LOCKING W/3.73 AXLE RATIO
EQUIPMENT GROUP 302A MID SAVINGS
MANUAL-FOLDING HEATED PWR GLASS TRAILER TOW MIRROR -inc: Manually telescoping, turn signal and black skull caps
XLT BLACK APPEARANCE PACKAGE PLUS SAVINGS
XLT Black Appearance Package Plus
EQUIPMENT GROUP 302A MID
EQUIPMENT GROUP 302A MID -inc: Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go, lane centring, Speed Sign Recognition, Intelligent Access w/Push Button Start, approach detection, Ford BlueCruise Equipped (90-Day Trial), See ford.ca/technology/bluecruise for additi...
XLT BLACK APPEARANCE PACKAGE PLUS -inc: Black Grille, Single Exhaust w/No Tip, Black Exterior Badging, Grey Box Side Decal, 6" Black Running Boards, Wheels: 20" Gloss Black Painted Aluminum, Tires: 275/60R20 BSW A/T, Body-Colour Front & Rear Bumpers, D...
BED UTILITY PACKAGE -inc: Tailgate Step w/Tailgate Work Surface, LED Box Lighting, 4 Pick-up Box Tie-Down Plates
TOW/HAUL PACKAGE -inc: Integrated Trailer Brake Controller
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Jacobson Ford
Salmon Arm
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
Call Dealer
(250) 832-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Jacobson Ford
(250) 832-2101
2024 Ford F-150