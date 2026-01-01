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2024 Ford F-150
XL
2024 Ford F-150
XL
Location
Jacobson Ford
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
(250) 832-2101
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
39,779KM
VIN 1FTFW1L88RKD36061
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 39,779 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Trailer Wiring Harness
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
HD gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
3.31 AXLE RATIO
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Auto Locking Hubs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
200 Amp Alternator
136.3 L Fuel Tank
70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control
GVWR: 7,200 lbs (3,266 kgs)
918.5 Kgs Maximum Payload
Interior
Compass
Driver Information Centre
Locking glove box
Manual air conditioning
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Passenger visor vanity mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Full Vinyl/Rubber Floor Covering
Interior Trim -inc: Cabback Insulator and Chrome Interior Accents
Passenger Seat
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
FordPass Connect 5G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Connected Navigation Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Cab Mounted Cargo Lights
Exterior
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Fixed rear window
Black grille
Black door handles
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
integrated storage
Black rear step bumper
Light tinted glass
Black Side Windows Trim
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Panels
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Black Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
Wheels w/Hub Covers
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Autolamp Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Safety
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Reverse Sensing System Rear Parking Sensors
Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) Blind Spot
Reverse Brake Assist
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Reverse Camera Back-Up Camera
Media / Nav / Comm
6 Speakers
Fixed antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Jacobson Ford
Salmon Arm
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
Call Dealer
(250) 832-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Jacobson Ford
(250) 832-2101
2024 Ford F-150