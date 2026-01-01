$CALL+ taxes & licensing
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2024 Ford F-150
STX
2024 Ford F-150
STX
Location
Jacobson Ford
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
(250) 832-2101
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
53,178KM
VIN 1FTEW2LP0RFC19835
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Carbonized Grey Metallic
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 53,178 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
M7
8B
201A
99P
44G
XL9
153
41H
50M
67T
693
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Trailer Wiring Harness
3.55 Axle Ratio
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
HD gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electronic Locking w/3.55 Axle Ratio
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Auto Locking Hubs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Integrated Trailer Brake Controller
200 Amp Alternator
136.3 L Fuel Tank
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Engine: 2.7L V6 EcoBoost -inc: auto start/stop technology system
70-Amp/Hr 760CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control
GVWR: 6,650 lbs (3,016 kgs)
750.7 Kgs Maximum Payload
Exterior
Fog Lights
Deep Tinted Glass
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Cornering Lights
Black grille
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
integrated storage
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Autolamp Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Interior
Compass
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Locking glove box
Manual air conditioning
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Passenger visor vanity mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Delayed Accessory Power
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Interior Trim -inc: Cabback Insulator and Chrome Interior Accents
Passenger Seat
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
FordPass Connect 5G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Connected Navigation Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Cab Mounted Cargo Lights
Media / Nav / Comm
6 Speakers
Fixed antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
Safety
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Reverse Sensing System Rear Parking Sensors
Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) Blind Spot
Reverse Brake Assist
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Reverse Camera Back-Up Camera
Additional Features
BLACK
EQUIPMENT GROUP
3.55 ELECTRONIC LOCK RR AXLE
PARTIAL GAS FILL
JOB #2 ORDER
2.7L ECOBOOST ENGINE
.SKID PLATES
ELECTRONIC 10-SPD AUTO
.STX SERIES
6650# GVWR PACKAGE
INTEGRATED TRLR BRAKE CNTRL
CARBONIZED GREY METALLIC
FRONT LICENSE PLATE BRACKET -inc: Standard in provinces where required
FLEET FUEL FILL DELETE -inc: Credit varies, Contact Fleet Headquarters (1-800-668-5515) for details
.LT265/70R18C BSW ALL-TERRAIN
CV LOT MANAGEMENT
TRANSMISSION: ELECTRONIC 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: SelectShift w/progressive range select and selectable drive modes: normal, ECO, sport, tow/haul, slippery, deep snow/sand and mud/rut
.136 LITRE/ 36 GALLON FUEL TANK
STX SERIES DISCOUNT
Mobile Office Package
MOBILE OFFICE PACKAGE -inc: Console Worksurface, 400W Cab & Bed Outlets
BLACK/BRONZE CLOTH 40/CON/40
.18 BLACK PAINTED ALUMINUM WHL
.LINER-TRAY STYLE-NO CARPET MAT
BLACK/BRONZE, UNIQUE CLOTH 40/CONSOLE/40 FRONT SEATS -inc: flow-through console w/steering column mounted shift
EQUIPMENT GROUP 201A FX4 -inc: FX4 Box Decal, Off-Road Tuned Front Shock Absorbers, Wheels: 18" Black Painted Aluminum, Dual Exhaust w/Black Tips, Tray Style Floor Liner, Black Front & Rear Bumper, 6" Black Running Boards, Skid Plates, fuel tank, trans...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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Jacobson Ford
Salmon Arm
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
Call Dealer
(250) 832-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Jacobson Ford
(250) 832-2101
2024 Ford F-150