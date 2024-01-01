Menu
Used 2024 Ford F-250 Super Duty SRW XLT for sale in Salmon Arm, BC

2024 Ford F-250

172 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2024 Ford F-250

Super Duty SRW XLT

2024 Ford F-250

Super Duty SRW XLT

Location

Jacobson Ford

160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6

(250) 832-2101

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
172KM
VIN 1FT7W2BT4RED20499

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 172 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

99N
44G
68D

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Trailer Wiring Harness
HD shock absorbers
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Auto Locking Hubs
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Firm Suspension
Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
78-Amp/Hr 750CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
GVWR: 4,490 kgs (9,900 lbs) Downgrade Package
ENGINE: 7.3L 2V DEVCT NA PFI V8 GAS
183 L Fuel Tank
HD 190 Amp Alternator
1395.2 Kgs Maximum Payload

Interior

Compass
Driver Information Centre
Manual air conditioning
Illuminated locking glove box
Front centre armrest w/storage
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
KEYPAD
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Full Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
FordPass Connect 5G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and Locking 1st Row Underseat Storage

Exterior

Privacy Glass
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Chrome Grille
Fixed rear window
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Chrome rear step bumper
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Panels
Manual Extendable Trailer Style Mirrors
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Boxside Steps
Autolamp Auto On/Off Reflector Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Media / Nav / Comm

Fixed antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Height Adjusters
Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Collision Mitigation-Front

Additional Features

GVWR: 4,490 KGS (9,900 LBS) DOWNGRADE PKG DELETE
TRANSMISSION: TORQSHIFT 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC
TRANSMISSION: TORQSHIFT 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: selectable drive modes: normal, eco, slippery roads, tow/haul and off-road
ENGINE: 6.7L 4V OHV POWER STROKE V8 TURBO DIESEL B20 -inc: manual push-button engine-exhaust braking, Operator Commanded Regeneration (OCR) and intelligent oil-life monitor, 410 Amp Dual Alternators, 250 Amp + 160 Amp, Rapid-Heat Supplemental Cab Heate...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Jacobson Ford

Jacobson Ford

Salmon Arm

160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6

2024 Ford F-250