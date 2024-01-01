2024 Ford F-350

PTC Supplemental Heater

5th Wheel Hitch Prep Package

Power Running Board

6.7L POWER STROKE V8 DIESEL

PARTIAL GAS FILL

.REVERSE SENSING SYSTEM

LEATHER 40/CONSOLE/40 SEAT

.DRIV/PASS FRONT & SIDE AIRBAGS

3.55 ELECTRONIC LOCKING AXLE

JAVA

STAR WHITE METALLIC TRI-COAT

WHEEL WELL LINERS FRONT & REAR

.KING RANCH TRIM

12400# GVWR PACKAGE

STAR WHITE

FLEET FUEL FILL DELETE -inc: Credit varies, Contact Fleet Headquarters (1-800-668-5515) for details

FRONT LICENSE PLATE BRACKET -inc: Standard in British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Ontario and Saskatchewan

TWIN PANEL MOONROOF -inc: overhead console

FRONT & REAR WHEEL WELL LINERS -inc: Rear wheel well liners are already standard

.PREMIUM CAST ALUMINUM-20

.SIRIUS XM W/360L

.B&O PREMIUM AUDIO

10-SPEED AUTOMATIC 10R140

.LT275/65R20E BSW ALL TERRAIN

TRANSMISSION: TORQSHIFT 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: SelectShift and selectable drive modes: normal, eco, slippery roads, tow/haul and off-road

5TH WHEEL/GOOSENECK HITCH PREP PACKAGE -inc: 1 frame under bed cross member, 5 pickup bed attachment points w/plugs and 1 integrated 7 pin connector on driver's side pickup bed wall, Note: shorter pickup boxes provide less clearance between the cab and...

TIRES: LT275/65RX20E PREMIUM BSW A/T (4) -inc: Spare may not be the same as road tire

DARKENED BRONZE ACCENT

JAVA, UNIQUE KING RANCH FRONT LEATHER SEATING SURFACES -inc: multicontour heated/ventilated seating, 4-way adjustable driver/passenger headrests, 8-way power driver adjuster and 8-way power front passenger (includes power lumbar)

WHEELS: 20" BRIGHT MACHINED CAST ALUMINUM -inc: light caribou painted pockets