2024 Ford F-350
Super Duty SRW King Ranch
Location
Jacobson Ford
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
(250) 832-2101
Used
19,935KM
VIN 1FT8W3BT4RED33585
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour STAR WHITE MET TRI-COAT
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 19,935 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
AZ
LJ
SP
39D
559
643
76R
99T
44G
TCW
X3J
153
18E
41H
43V
53W
61N
693
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Trailer Wiring Harness
HD shock absorbers
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Upfitter Switches
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Auto Locking Hubs
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Firm Suspension
Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
ELECTRONIC-LOCKING W/3.55 AXLE RATIO
68-Amp/Hr 750CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Dual 250 Amp Alternator
183 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 5,398 kgs (11,900 lbs) Payload Package
2175.4 Kgs Maximum Payload
Front Anti-Roll
Exterior
Fog Lights
POWER RUNNING BOARDS
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Body-coloured grille w/chrome accents
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Aluminum Panels
Power Rear Window w/Defroster
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Power Extendable Trailer Style Mirrors
Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Power Open And Close Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Boxside Steps
Integrated Tailgate Step
Autolamp Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Interior
Compass
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Rear centre armrest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
KEYPAD
Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Leather Door Trim Insert
Full Overhead Console w/Storage
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Remote Releases -Inc: Keyfob Cargo Access
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Steering Wheel Controls
TWIN PANEL MOONROOF
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and Locking 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
FordPass Connect 5G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
8-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Articulating Upper Backrest
2-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Articulating Upper Backrest
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Front Camera
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Height Adjusters
Blind Spot
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Cargo Bed Camera
Forward and Reverse Sensing System Front And Rear Parking Sensors
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Collision Warning-Front
Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist 2.0 - Lane Centering
PCA with AEB and Intersection Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Fixed antenna
digital signal processor
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Siriusxm Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display
Additional Features
PTC Supplemental Heater
Jack
5th Wheel Hitch Prep Package
Power Running Board
6.7L POWER STROKE V8 DIESEL
PARTIAL GAS FILL
JOB #2 ORDER
.REVERSE SENSING SYSTEM
LEATHER 40/CONSOLE/40 SEAT
.DRIV/PASS FRONT & SIDE AIRBAGS
3.55 ELECTRONIC LOCKING AXLE
JAVA
STAR WHITE METALLIC TRI-COAT
WHEEL WELL LINERS FRONT & REAR
.KING RANCH TRIM
12400# GVWR PACKAGE
STAR WHITE
FLEET FUEL FILL DELETE -inc: Credit varies, Contact Fleet Headquarters (1-800-668-5515) for details
FRONT LICENSE PLATE BRACKET -inc: Standard in British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Ontario and Saskatchewan
TWIN PANEL MOONROOF -inc: overhead console
FRONT & REAR WHEEL WELL LINERS -inc: Rear wheel well liners are already standard
.PREMIUM CAST ALUMINUM-20
.SIRIUS XM W/360L
.B&O PREMIUM AUDIO
10-SPEED AUTOMATIC 10R140
.LT275/65R20E BSW ALL TERRAIN
TRANSMISSION: TORQSHIFT 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: SelectShift and selectable drive modes: normal, eco, slippery roads, tow/haul and off-road
5TH WHEEL/GOOSENECK HITCH PREP PACKAGE -inc: 1 frame under bed cross member, 5 pickup bed attachment points w/plugs and 1 integrated 7 pin connector on driver's side pickup bed wall, Note: shorter pickup boxes provide less clearance between the cab and...
TIRES: LT275/65RX20E PREMIUM BSW A/T (4) -inc: Spare may not be the same as road tire
CV LOT MANAGEMENT
DARKENED BRONZE ACCENT
JAVA, UNIQUE KING RANCH FRONT LEATHER SEATING SURFACES -inc: multicontour heated/ventilated seating, 4-way adjustable driver/passenger headrests, 8-way power driver adjuster and 8-way power front passenger (includes power lumbar)
WHEELS: 20" BRIGHT MACHINED CAST ALUMINUM -inc: light caribou painted pockets
ENGINE: 6.7L 4V OHV POWER STROKE V8 TURBO DIESEL B20 -inc: manual push-button engine-exhaust braking, Operator Commanded Regeneration (OCR) and intelligent oil-life monitor, 181 Litre (48 Gallon) Fuel Tank, Rapid-Heat Supplemental Cab Heater, Engine Bl...
