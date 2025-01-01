2024 Ford F-350

PTC Supplemental Heater

Jack

LARIAT ULTIMATE PACKAGE

Oxford White

6.7L POWER STROKE V8 DIESEL

PARTIAL GAS FILL

FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE

.REVERSE SENSING SYSTEM

.LARIAT TRIM

.DRIV/PASS FRONT & SIDE AIRBAGS

3.55 ELECTRONIC LOCKING AXLE

.TAILGATE STEP

.SKID PLATES

LED ROOF CLEARANCE LIGHTS

SPLASH GUARDS - REAR

TRANSMISSION POWER TAKE-OFF PROVISION

BLACK ONYX

ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS W/O CARPET

ALL WEATHER MATS W/O CARPT MAT

SPLASH GUARDS - FRONT

.UPFITTER SWITCHES

TRANS POWER TAKE-OFF PROVIS

.PLATFORM RUNNING BOARDS

12000# GVWR PACKAGE

FLEET FUEL FILL DELETE -inc: Credit varies, Contact Fleet Headquarters (1-800-668-5515) for details

FRONT LICENSE PLATE BRACKET -inc: Standard in British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Ontario and Saskatchewan

TWIN PANEL MOONROOF -inc: overhead console

FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE -inc: Note: Specially tuned shocks intended for significant off-road usage will result in a firmer ride than may be desired when the vehicle is used for primarily highway driving, Hill Descent Control, Premium Off-Road Shocks, Tran...

LEATHER TRM 40/CNSOL/40 SEAT

.SIRIUS XM W/360L

.B&O PREMIUM AUDIO

10-SPEED AUTOMATIC 10R140

410 AMP ALTERNATOR

DUAL BATTERY

BLACK ONYX, LEATHER HEATED/VENTILATED LUXURY CAPTAIN'S CHAIRS -inc: monotone leather insert, 2-way adjustable driver/passenger headrests, 8-way power adjuster driver and 8-way power front passenger (includes power lumbar), Flow-Through Centre Console (...

TRANSMISSION: TORQSHIFT 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: SelectShift and selectable drive modes: normal, eco, slippery roads, tow/haul and off-road

LT275/65R20E BSW ALL TERRAIN

DARK GRAY PNT ALM WHL-20

410 AMP DUAL ALTERNATORS -inc: 250 Amp + 160 Amp

ENGINE: 6.7L 4V OHV POWER STROKE V8 TURBO DIESEL B20 -inc: manual push-button engine-exhaust braking, Operator Commanded Regeneration (OCR) and intelligent oil-life monitor, 181 Litre (48 Gallon) Fuel Tank, 410 Amp Dual Alternators, 250 Amp + 160 Amp, ...

SPORT APPEARANCE PACKAGE -inc: dark fender badge, Black Tow Hooks, Wheels: 20" Dark Carbonized Grey Painted Aluminum, High-gloss, matte black hub covers and centre ornaments, Body-Colour Front & Rear Bumpers, Tires: LT275/65Rx20E Premium BSW A/T (4), S...

LART ULT SPRT PKG DIST